Kim Kardashian Angers Fans with Her Joyful Reaction to Being Called 'Anorexic': I'm '119 Lbs.'

Kim Kardashian West was overjoyed at her sisters telling her that she looks “really skinny” and “anorexic” — but her fans aren’t happy.

The reality star, 37, shared videos on her Instagram Story from the City of Hope charity poker event that she and sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner attended on Sunday night.

Jenner jokingly told Kardashian West that she was “really concerned” about her weight.

“I don’t think you’re eating,” Jenner, 22, said. “Like you look so skinny.”

Rich Fury/Getty

Kardashian West loved hearing this from her sister, and egged her on to keep going as Kardashian added in, “I’ve never seen a human being look as good. You are a walking Face Tune [the photo editing app] doll.”

“My purse is as tiny as you,” Jenner said.

“Oh my god the compliments!” Kardashian West joyfully said.

The body talk continued later in the night, after Kardashian West told Kardashian — who gave birth to daughter True Thompson in April — that she looks “really skinny.”

“You guys, I’m not that skinny!” Kardashian West said.

“Kimberly I can literally see through you!” Kardashian said.

“I’m down to 119 lbs.” the mom of three replied, implying that the number was on the heavier side. “I will say when I take out my hair extensions I am less.”

“Your hair extensions, your a–, your tits, everything, they’re heavy, cause she’s f—— voluptuous,” Kardashian said. “But she’s anorexic here [gestures to waist], her arms are like pin thin, they’re like my pinky.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Sued After Being Accused of Allegedly Stealing ‘Vibes’ Logo for New Fragrance

Kardashian West’s fans were not happy with the language the sisters were using, and how they were celebrating thin physiques.

kim kardashian's instagram story of her bragging about how skinny she is makes me wanna vom — milly (@_millymae) July 30, 2018

“Kim Kardashian’s Instagram story is very triggering yikes,” tweeted one person.

Kim Kardashian’s Instagram story is very triggering yikes — ❀ (@lmlosingmyself) July 30, 2018

“If someone says you look so skinny that they don’t think you’re eating that is NOT A COMPLIMENT to gloat about to your millions of followers that are majority young girls,” said another.

If someone says you look so skinny that they don’t think you’re eating that is NOT A COMPLIMENT to gloat about to your millions of followers that are majority young girls like yeah dw Kim just tell everyone not to eat then they’ll look like you X — Lydia Rose Stephens (@lydiaelliotrose) July 30, 2018

The band Best Coast also commented on Kardashian West’s videos.

Kim Kardashian being obsessed with her sisters telling her she’s so skinny she looks anorexic on her Instagram story makes me want to throw my phone into outer space — Best Coast (@BestCoast) July 29, 2018

“Kim Kardashian being obsessed with her sisters telling her she’s so skinny she looks anorexic on her Instagram story makes me want to throw my phone into outer space.”

Kardashian West previously encouraged another compliment session about her body during a book club meeting with her sisters and friends. After Kourtney Kardashian asked about her waist, Kim bragged that it now measures just 24 inches.

“It’s never been 24 ever in my life,” Kim said.