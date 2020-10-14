Only Prime Members Can Snag These Amazing Deals on Face Masks for Kids Right Now
Run, don’t walk to your browsers and shopping apps because Amazon Prime Day is officially underway and there are millions of markdowns just for Prime members!
As expected, you can find deals on big-ticket items in every department (like the Apple Watch, Nintendo Switch, and Dyson vacuums). But there’s one in-demand item that’s new to Prime Day this year: face masks. By now, your family has hopefully gathered an assortment of the essential, but if you’re looking to stock up, there are a slew of deals on masks for adults and kids during Prime Day.
For the next 48 hours, shoppers can score up to 30 percent off face masks for the whole family. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that anyone over the age of 2 wear a face covering in public. While there are plenty of adult options for sale, it’s important to make sure your kids are staying protected, too.
We’ve rounded up some of the best savings you can find on face masks for kids on Amazon right now.
Shop Face Masks for Kids on Sale:
- Levi's Reusable Reversible Face Mask Pack of 3, $12.79 (orig. $15.99)
- Kids Single Use Disposable Face Mask Pack of 50, $24.49 (orig. $39.99)
- Bloch Kids' Soft Stretch Reusable Face Mask 3-Pack, $18.59 (orig. $24.14)
- Cubcoats Kids Face Mask 2-Pack, $9.44 (orig. $14.99)
- I play. by green sprouts Reusable Face Mask, $9.09 (orig. $12.99)
- Port Authority Reusable Face Cover Pack of 5, $6.31 (orig. $9.99)
- The Healthy Skin Glow 4 Pack Kids Reusable, $14.39 (orig. $19.99)
- Viola Vanecia Disposable 3-Layers Earloop Face Masks for Kids, $13.99 (orig. $15.99)
- WesGen Kids Disposable 3 Ply Breathable & Comfortable Anti Dust Face Mask 50 Count, $11.99 (orig. $19.99)
While Levi’s is best-known for its flattering jeans, its reusable face masks have gained a ton of popularity since launching. With over 6,000 five-star reviews, it’s safe to say they’re almost as loved as the brand’s denim. The bandana-print Levi's face masks come in packs of three and are available in two sizes — small for kids and large for adults — meaning you can match your little ones. Prime members can grab a pack on sale for just under $13.
Buy It! Levi's Reusable Reversible Face Mask Pack of 3, $12.79 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com
Green Sprouts, a mother-daughter-owned baby company, also has great deals on the essential. Its face masks for kids are lightweight and breathable thanks to their activated carbon inner layer that keeps fresh air flowing. Plus, they have a structured design that allows them to sit away from the mouth. During Prime Day, parents can snag one for their kids for $9 (originally $13).
Buy It! I play. by green sprouts Reusable Face Mask, $9.09 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com
And if you’re looking for an option for older children between the ages of 5 and 12, this pack of white cloth masks might be a good fit since its dimensions measure just slightly larger than the average ones for smaller kids. A pack of five normally retails for $10, but for the next two days they’re marked down to just $6 for Prime members.
Buy It! Port Authority Reusable Face Cover Pack of 5, $6.31 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com
If you want to take advantage of these savings, just log in to your Prime account or sign up for a free 30-day trial. And don’t forget to check out the rest of Amazon’s Prime Day deals while you’re shopping!
