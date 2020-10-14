Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Only Prime Members Can Snag These Amazing Deals on Face Masks for Kids Right Now

Run, don’t walk to your browsers and shopping apps because Amazon Prime Day is officially underway and there are millions of markdowns just for Prime members!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

We’ve rounded up some of the best savings you can find on face masks for kids on Amazon right now.

Shop Face Masks for Kids on Sale:

While Levi’s is best-known for its flattering jeans, its reusable face masks have gained a ton of popularity since launching. With over 6,000 five-star reviews, it’s safe to say they’re almost as loved as the brand’s denim. The bandana-print Levi's face masks come in packs of three and are available in two sizes — small for kids and large for adults — meaning you can match your little ones. Prime members can grab a pack on sale for just under $13.

Image zoom

Buy It! Levi's Reusable Reversible Face Mask Pack of 3, $12.79 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com

Green Sprouts, a mother-daughter-owned baby company, also has great deals on the essential. Its face masks for kids are lightweight and breathable thanks to their activated carbon inner layer that keeps fresh air flowing. Plus, they have a structured design that allows them to sit away from the mouth. During Prime Day, parents can snag one for their kids for $9 (originally $13).

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! I play. by green sprouts Reusable Face Mask, $9.09 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

And if you’re looking for an option for older children between the ages of 5 and 12, this pack of white cloth masks might be a good fit since its dimensions measure just slightly larger than the average ones for smaller kids. A pack of five normally retails for $10, but for the next two days they’re marked down to just $6 for Prime members.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Port Authority Reusable Face Cover Pack of 5, $6.31 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

If you want to take advantage of these savings, just log in to your Prime account or sign up for a free 30-day trial. And don’t forget to check out the rest of Amazon’s Prime Day deals while you’re shopping!

Shop More Amazon Prime Day Deals: