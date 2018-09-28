Her little girl is just five months old, but Khloé Kardashian is almost back to pre-baby weight — and feeling great!

“She’s lost 40 lbs.,” her trainer Joel Bouraima, or “Coach Joe,” tells PEOPLE. “She’s back to right around where she was before the pregnancy.”

But Kardashian, 34, wants to keep going. “Now that she’s reached this point, she wants to lose more, to be fitter than she was before the pregnancy,” says Bouraima. “She’s about 10 lbs. from her ultimate goal.”

Bouraima, who also works with Kardashian’s partner Tristan Thompson, credits Kardashian’s work ethic and diet for achieving her weight loss milestones.

“She’s very motivated,” he says of the Good American designer, who during the height of her post-baby workouts was exercising six days a week. “She’s proud of herself. And she uses workouts to feel better. If she feels bad, she does a workout, and boom! She feels better.”

After True was born in April, “it was more about how she felt, rather than how she looked,” says Bouraima of getting Kardashian back into the gym once her doctor gave the ok. “She started feeling better and better day after day, and then she was ready to get more intense. She was always able to upgrade the workouts. And that’s why she reached the goal she wanted so quickly.’

Continues Bouraima: “Now that she’s lost the weight, the goal is to add a little bit of definition on abs and arms. She likes the triceps to be cut!”

Most importantly, as devoted as the Keeping up with the Kardashians star is to her workouts, Bouraima says she’s loving motherhood even more.

“She’s enjoying every second of her little girl.”