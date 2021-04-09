Khloé Kardashian Hits the Gym After Her Frustration Over Unedited Photo: ‘This Is My Therapy’

The reality star, who opened up about her body image struggles on Wednesday, said she’s going to “let it all out in the gym”

After an unedited bikini photo was released online without her permission, Khloé Kardashian hit the gym for some "therapy time."

The reality star, 36, said Thursday that she likes to "let it all out in the gym" when she's feeling frustrated and angry. Kardashian has spent the last week dealing with the fallout after the unedited photo circulated on social media, which she said was upsetting because she's still dealing with unresolved body image issues.

"In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule and judgment my entire life to be perfect and to meet other's standards of how I should look has been too much to bear," she wrote on Instagram Wednesday.

The next day, Kardashian shared a video from her home gym, and said that it's "therapy time!"

"So this is my therapy, and I don't think anyone works out better or stronger than someone that's frustrated, angry, mad, determined," she said on her Instagram Story. "Let it all out in the gym and that's what I'm about to do."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had initially stayed silent about the unedited photo, but on Wednesday she shared her own "unretouched and unfiltered" videos and photos of her body along with an explanation of why she was upset.

"The photo that was posted this week was beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering in bad lighting or doesn't capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it not to be shared — no matter who you are," she wrote.

Kardashian said that she was often called the "fat" or "ugly" sister and after hearing it enough "you will start to believe it."

"This is how I have been conditioned to feel, that I am not beautiful enough just being me."

The mom to True, who turns 3 on April 12, said that she choses to edit her photos and use filters to "present myself to the world the way I want to be seen," and feels that it's no different from wearing makeup or getting a manicure. "It's exactly what I will continue to do unapologetically," she added.