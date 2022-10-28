Khloé Kardashian Says She Doesn't 'Just Want to Be Skinny' — 'I Want to Be Really Strong'

Khloé Kardashian — who is now a brand ambassador for Hydrow — tells PEOPLE exclusively, "I know some girls, they just want to be slender, but I like to be muscular"

By
Published on October 28, 2022 06:06 PM
Khloé Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Khloé Kardashian is all about staying in tip-top shape — but she's aiming for more than a slender figure.

"I like muscle. I know some girls, they just want to be slender, but I like to be muscular," The Kardashians star, 38, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "[I like to] strengthen my body. I don't just want to be skinny, I want to be really strong."

She continues: "Everyone has their own aspirations and body goals, but I love when I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, I have new muscle definition,' or I finally have that tricep cut that I've always wanted."

Khloe Kardashian Hulu's 'The Kardashians' FYC Event
Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock

Kardashian, who describes herself as "a fan of the gym," says she's been working out for years now and sees staying fit as a "journey" for her "mind, body and soul."

"Fitness just plays hand in hand with mental health, and when I just sit in the gym, I feel so accomplished," she explains. "What you give to the gym, you get out of it."

And while she's the first to admit she has moments "all the time" when she has to give herself a pep talk to get active, the mom of two notes, "I never regret after I go to the gym."

"I mean, I might be lagging and finding any excuse in the book to not go at times, but once I'm done, that sense of accomplishment [sets in], like, 'Okay, I feel good,' and I'm on the right track that day," Kardashian says.

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Denies That She Has Butt Implants: 'You Guys Just Want to Believe Anything'

Kardashian is using her love of fitness in her new partnership with Hydrow — a smart rowing machine company — as its latest brand ambassador, and says the product is her go-to workout tool.

Noting how she will get "really bored, really easily," the Good American co-founder says Hydrow allows her to have fun while breaking a sweat.

"I absolutely love that you're able to have the monitor in front of you, and you get to have the experience that you're on the water," Kardashian tells PEOPLE. "And I just love the diversity of it all in all the different classes and different places you could travel to."

"Having a rower as part of my daily workout is just something that fulfills me, and it works so much of my body," she adds. "Even if you don't have time to do a full hour rowing workout, you can essentially get a full body workout for 86 percent of your muscles within 15 to 20 minutes."

