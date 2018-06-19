Khloé Kardashian Slams Claims She's on a 'Ridiculous' Post-Baby Diet After Showing Off Weight Loss

For Khloé Kardashian, fitness is a way of life.

The 33-year-old reality star — who welcomed her first child, daughter True, on April 12 — shot down speculation that she’s turned to “ridiculous diets” to drop weight.

“I truly dislike when people report I’ve lost a tremendous amount of weight in a short amount of time or when people claim I’m doing these ridiculous diets,” she tweeted on Monday night. “It’s really setting the wrong tone. I believe in making lifestyle changes when it comes to my food.”

Kardashian continued, “Dieting is great but dieting doesn’t typically create long-lasting results. I also believe that working out is so incredibly healthy and should be done to each individual’s own rhythm of life. There’s no one size fits all when health and fitness.”

The Good American mogul has been easing back into the swing of her workout routine since becoming a mom. Six weeks after giving birth, she updated followers on her post-baby workout regime after a sweaty session with her trainer Coach Joe and gym buddy Savas, who is Tristan Thompson‘s best friend.

“I feel so good,” she told her trainer as she rested on the floor and showed a glimpse of her stomach area.

The Revenge Body host recently reflected on her post-baby workout routines on her app and website as she shared the struggles of returning to her pre-baby gym sessions.

“After I had True, I couldn’t wait to get back to the gym. I really missed it during my pregnancy. A good sweat sesh can do wonders for the mind,” said Kardashian, who continues to document her training on social media.

“Once I got the green light from my doctor, Coach Joe was on the next flight to Cleveland — no joke, LOL,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said about her longtime trainer and go-to KarJenner fitness instructor, who also trains her sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Kardashian was spotted heading to the gym in Cleveland on May 8, just three weeks after welcoming her baby girl.

“On that first day back, it felt so good to sweat again. Not going to lie, it’s a struggle to get back into the groove. Mentally, I’m strong but physically, it’s just not the same. But every day, I’m one step closer, baby!” she revealed.