Khloé Kardashian is detailing her recent skin cancer scare.

The Kardashians star revealed Tuesday that the reason fans have seen her with bandages on her face is because she recently had a tumor removed. The 38-year-old shared the news in a series of posts on her Instagram Story, sharing close photos of her skin.

"I have seen numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face with some of you wondering why I've been wearing one for the past few weeks," she wrote. "After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging."

Kardashian added that she received two biopsies from separate doctors who both thought the bump was "incredibly rare" for someone her age.

"A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face," her post continued. "I called none other than Dr. Garth Fisher, a dear friend of my family, and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills who I knew would take incredible care of my face."

"I'm grateful to share that Dr. Fischer was able to get everything — all my margins appear clear and now we are onto the healing process. So, here we are… you'll continue to see my bandages and when I'm allowed, you'll probably see a scar (and an indentation in my cheek from the tumor being removed) but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I'm making these face bandages look."

The Good American founder noted that the only reason she's sharing her story is as a reminder to get frequent checkups, recounting her past health scare when doctors found a cancerous mole on her back.

"At 19 years old, I had melanoma on my back, and I had a surgery to remove that as well, so I am pre-composed to melanomas. Even those who are not, we should be checking all the time," Kardashian urged. "I am someone who wears sunscreen every single day, religiously so no one is exempt from these things. Please take this seriously and do regular self-exams as well as your annual checkups."

Skin cancer is the abnormal growth of skin cells that typically develop on skin exposed to sunlight, namely the sun's UV rays, according to The Mayo Clinic.

Basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma are the three major types of skin cancer, while Merkel cell carcinoma is a rarer, more aggressive form of skin cancer, per the Skin Cancer Foundation.

Factors that may increase an individual's risk of skin cancer include, but are not limited to, having fair skin, a history of a large amount of exposure to the sun, having moles and a family history of skin cancer. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, one in five Americans will develop skin cancer by age 70.

In her post, Kardashian praised her doctors for their help throughout the process, expressing her appreciation for being proactive with her melanoma.

"I'm so grateful we caught this early," she ended her post. "I was lucky and all I have is a scar to tell a story with. Most people aren't as lucky as me and I am forever thankful and grateful."