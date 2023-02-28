Khloé Kardashian Says She's 'Totally OK' After Removal of Facial Tumor

Khloé Kardashian said Sunday she is "healing wonderfully" after having the tumor removed from her face last year

Published on February 28, 2023 07:39 AM
Khloé Kardashian. Photo: Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Khloé Kardashian is "healing wonderfully" from the removal of a facial tumor.

The 38-year-old — who first opened up about her skin cancer scare in October 2022 — updated fans about her health Sunday in the comments section of her latest Instagram post as she responded to a question from one of her 295 million followers.

"And what the heck is on your cheek," a fan asked Kardashian about a skin-colored bandaid visible on her jawline in the post, which included a snapshot of herself pouting in her home gym and wearing a white cami top with the caption, "Happy Sunday 🤍."

"a bandage 🩹," Kardashian replied. "I had a tumor removed from my face but I'm totally ok. Thank you for asking ❤️."

When another follower also asked about the bandage, the mother-of-two added that the bandaid was actually "a scar strip."

"I had a tumor removed from my face a few months ago so I wear this for healing and the prevention of my scar getting worse," she added. "All is great and healing wonderfully."

Khloé Kardashian's Instagram comment. Khloe Kardashian Instagram

While her BFF Malika Haqq commented on the post along with Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn, the social media snap also received a like from Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares daughter True Thompson, 4, and a 6-month-old son whose name they are yet to reveal.

The Kardashians star first shared the news of her tumor in a series of posts on her Instagram Story featuring close-up photos of her skin in October last year.

"I have seen numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face with some of you wondering why I've been wearing one for the past few weeks," she wrote. "After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging."

The Good American founder added that she received two biopsies from separate doctors who both thought the bump was "incredibly rare" for someone of her age.

"A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face," her post continued. "I called none other than Dr. Garth Fisher, a dear friend of my family, and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills who I knew would take incredible care of my face."

"I'm grateful to share that Dr. Fischer was able to get everything — all my margins appear clear and now we are onto the healing process. So, here we are… you'll continue to see my bandages and when I'm allowed, you'll probably see a scar (and an indentation in my cheek from the tumor being removed) but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I'm making these face bandages look."

Kardashian, who also revealed she had a melanoma removed from her back at age 19, concluded her post by saying how "grateful" she was the tumor was "caught early".

"I was lucky and all I have is a scar to tell a story with. Most people aren't as lucky as me and I am forever thankful and grateful," she added.

Skin cancer is the abnormal growth of skin cells that typically develop on skin exposed to sunlight, namely the sun's UV rays, according to The Mayo Clinic.

Per the Skin Cancer Foundation, melanoma is one of the three major types of skin cancer.

