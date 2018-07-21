Khloé Kardashian Admits She Thinks About Getting a Nose Job 'Every Day'

Khloé Kardashian is getting candid about going under the knife.

Although the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star hasn’t gotten a nose job in the past, she isn’t opposed to having it done in the future.

On Friday, the Good American jeans founder admitted on Instagram that she thinks daily about getting the procedure done, but is currently relying on the power of makeup — specifically contouring — for her desired look.

“@madi_martell did she get her nose done or just really fleeky contouring,” Instagram account holder @allysonclifton asked.

In response, Kardashian, 34, replied, “One day I think I’ll get one because I think about it everyday. But I’m scared so for now it’s all about contour.”

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian, who became a first-time mom to daughter True Thompson in April, has been open with her opinions about plastic surgery in the past.

“There’s this misconception that I’m not into plastic surgery, but I’m into it and I don’t care if you have it,” the reality star told Cosmopolitan in 2016.

“We’re all putting on a f—— mask basically every day anyway,” she said. “When you dye your hair, you’re changing who you are, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that.”

It’s when women choose to go under the knife for their significant other that Kardashian has a problem with it.

“I just don’t like when someone else is like, ‘Man, I only want to date a girl if they have big tits,’ and then a girl’s like, ‘I gotta get double-Ds,’ ” she said. “If you want them, great. If you’re doing that for your man, that’s when it bothers me.”

JB Lacroix/WireImage

She also prefers to exhaust all other options before depending on plastic surgery.

“I just have a lot of friends that just go to get liposuction when not once have they tried to go to the gym or tried to change their diet,” said Kardashian. “That I disagree with. But if you’re working out, and you have a trouble area, and it’s still bothering you, then go fix it if you want.”

She additionally set the record straight on her nose.

“Everyone says I’ve had a nose job because my nose is smaller now and I swear I haven’t,” she said. Plastic surgeon Terry Dubrow explained to Kardashian that weight loss can play a role in the size of your nose.

“He was like, ‘No, but when you were bigger, your nose can get wider.’ It’s like when you’re pregnant, your nose spreads because there’s fat pockets in there, I guess,” she shared. “So when I lost weight, my nose did get smaller, and also I now know about contouring. Like when I wash my face, my nose is wider.”