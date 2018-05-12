Khloé Kardashian Is 'So Sore' from Working Out That Her Body Hurts While Holding Baby True

Khloé Kardashian is working hard to get her pre-baby body back — and she’s got the sore muscles to prove it!

Shortly after giving her fans their first look at her newborn daughter True on Saturday, the 33-year-old opened up about how tough it’s been to start working out again.

“Day three of my workouts. I woke up so, so sore this morning and it’s the best worst feeling ever,” the new mom said on Snapchat. “It’s the best because you know there’s progress being made, but it’s the worst because you can’t really get out of bed — ugh — holding the baby, my arms and my back, I was like, ‘Okay.’ ”

“But I’m getting somewhere, I’m getting stronger, good, and it’s only day three,” she added. “So now the baby’s asleep, gotta get my workout in and we will see how I do this one. Happy Saturday!”

Khloé Kardashian

Celebrating her daughter’s one-month birthday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star decided it was time for True to make her official social media debut and shared a video of the precious newborn.

“Happy one month old, mama,” Kardashian says alongside a video showing her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s baby looking up at the camera with a flower superimposed over her right cheek. “I love you, pretty girl.”

Later, the new mom also documented her baby girl’s adorable case of the hiccups.

“Good morning, mama. How’s my little love?” Kardashian said in the video. “Oh, do we have the hiccups?”

True Thompson

After opening up earlier this week about how she can’t wait to get back in shape and tone her butt, she was finally given the okay to start working out again with her trainer on Thursday.

While the Good American jeans founder was excited about returning to the gym, she was also quick to acknowledge she had a long way to go before getting back to her old fitness routine.

“It is a struggle getting back into the groove of working out. Mentally, I’m strong, but physically it’s just not the same. My body is not doing what I feel like my mind is telling it to do. So that’s a struggle, but it’s only day one,” she said. “I need to motivate myself.”

Khloé Kardashian

While she continues to get back in shape, Kardashian says she’s started wearing her swimsuits as underwear.

“My ass and thighs are so big now that I am now wearing my swimsuit on the bottom,” the reality star said on Friday. “So I hope it sweats some of it off.”