Khloé Kardashian Slams Commenter Who Accuses Her of Looking 'Like an Alien' from Plastic Surgery

Khloé Kardashian knows how to calmly and succinctly take down an internet troll.

On Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 36, clapped back at a Twitter commenter who criticized her for using a medication to treat her migraines and questioned her use of plastic surgery. As a spokesperson for the migraine drug Nurtec, Kardashian appears in an ad for the company that was posted on Twitter and one user responded to the tweet, asking, "does research indicate that the more plastic surgery someone has the more likely they are to suffer from migraines?"

They also criticized Kardashian's looks, saying that she's "had so much plastic surgery they look like an alien."

Kardashian saw the tweet and decided to respond, telling her, "sorry you feel that way. You have every right to block/mute me."

"I am trying to help many out there who suffer in silence," the mom to 3-year-old daughter True Thompson said of her Nurtec partnership. "[You are] completely entitled to your opinions. Just as I am to mine."

Referencing the Twitter user's bio where she says she's a "feminist," Kardashian continued: 'I don't think you should refer to yourself as a feminist if you are attacking a woman unprovoked."

After speaking out, Kardashian received multiple messages in support, including one who said they appreciate that Nurtec is featuring a celebrity who actually deals with migraines.

"I've been suffering since the 6[th] grade," Kardashian replied. "This is the first time ever that I found a medication that has consistently worked for me. I've tried everything. All I want to do is help even a handful of [people]. So if others want to be mean… I'll take it as long as I can help some others."

The reality star previously told PEOPLE that she used to struggle with "completely debilitating" migraine pain that would force her to "have to cancel [her] whole day."