Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Her 'Revenge Body' Amid Rough Patch with Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian‘s “revenge body” is back.

The reality star and new mom to 6-month-old daughter True Thompson showed off her figure in a series of three Instagram posts on Saturday.

Kardashian, 34, added the caption, “Revenge Body,” along with a film camera emoji. Its most likely a reference to her show, Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian, where she helps people transform their lives through exercise, much like she did after splitting from ex-husband Lamar Odom.

But the caption raised eyebrows amongst her fans, as Kardashian continues to work through a rough patch in her relationship with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, True’s father.

Khloé Kardashian Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Thompson, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, allegedly cheated on Kardashian just days before True’s birth on April 12. They’ve spent the past six months working on their relationship in Los Angeles during the NBA offseason, but Kardashian “is still dealing” with his infidelity, a source previously told PEOPLE.

“Khloé is stable, content and very happy with being a mom and with how things are going with True,” the source said. “As for Tristan, things are still quite up in the air between them. Things seem more unstable in the relationship right now, but she’s taking it all in stride.”

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Posts Cryptic Message About Being ‘Brutally Broken’

Kardashian had originally planned to move with True to Cleveland to be with Tristan as the new season starts, but she’s now resisting.

“It’s of course difficult to trust someone 100 percent who cheated days before he was about to become a dad,” the source said. “Khloé still struggles with this sometimes. She wants to move back to Cleveland, but she isn’t sure what date she is [going]. The move is postponed for now. She seems very upset about leaving her family. She had the best summer in L.A.”