Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Impressive Before-and-After Photos of Back Muscles: 'Let's Go'

Khloé Kardashian has a back of steel!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 37, shared her latest fitness milestone by showing off the defined muscles in her back on Instagram Tuesday.

The two-photo post begins with the "after" shot, which sees Kardashian standing and holding a dumbbell while looking in a mirror. The "before" photo features the star lifting weights while sitting down, her back on full display in both snaps.

In the caption, she shared that the photos were taken three months apart, adding a shoutout to her trainer Joël Bouraïma for helping her reach her goal.

"Let's go @coachjoe.paris we are sculpting my back and arms," she wrote.

Some of Kardashian's famous friends cheered her on in the comments section. "Wow ... you look incredible," Adrienne Bailon wrote. "Inspired seriously- lemme go get my life (and my back & arms) together. Lol."

Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin called Kardashian her "hero," writing, "I'm so impressed with your dedication Khloé. Years and years of waking up and committing to YOU. I love u!"

"Baby got back? Lol," Jonathan Cheban, who legally changed his name to Foodgod, chimed in.

Last year, the Good American mogul opened up about her own experiences with body shaming and how that's impacted the way she parents daughter True, 3.

Serving as the cover star of Health magazine's November 2021 issue, Kardashian said, "When it comes to food — I had so many issues. It wasn't from one person, I guess just from society or how people critiqued my body. So I don't play when it comes to True."

"She's very tall," Kardashian said of her daughter, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson. "People will always say, 'She's so big.' And I'll say, 'Oh, she's so tall.' I try to make them be more descriptive. I know what an adult means when they say that, but I don't want her to misinterpret that."

She further elaborated on her past relationship with food, describing it as a "really unhealthy" one.

"When I was younger and was sad, I would eat — I was an emotional eater. And then I hated the way I felt after that," Kardashian said. "I was almost punishing myself for binging or having a bag of chips. It just became so much thought. I had tried every diet under the sun. ... That's why I yo-yoed my entire life — I was always chasing some fad."