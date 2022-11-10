Khloé Kardashian Says Her Face Scar Has Been 'Healing So Wonderfully' After Cancer Scare

Khloé Kardashian is trying to be responsible while healing from her skin cancer scare, even if it compromises her fashion.

The Good American founder and Kardashians star, 38, has been wearing a bandage on the left side of her face over the past few months, ever since having a tumor removed — a move that's earned her praise online from watching fans.

"So proud of you for taking care of your skin and rocking your Band-Aid at all these high-fashion events," one fan told her, after she stepped out for the the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on Monday night.

The note prompted a response from Kardashian. "Trust me it's not easy lol but it will help my scar not stretch out any bigger than it has to be," she tweeted back to the complimenting fan.

"Right now it's healing so wonderfully," the mom-of-two, who just welcomed a second baby via surrogate in August, added. "I do laser treatments on it and it's healing so so well. They want me to wear it for six months but I'm not sure I will go that long."

"It's already been a couple months and I'm really proud that I've been this diligent with it," she also said.

In September, Kardashian opened up about her cancer scare by revealing that she went to the doctor for a biopsy for what she thought was a "small zit." Initially told it was melanoma, her doctor determined after a second biopsy that it was precancerous but had to come off regardless.

Thankfully, she said her doctor cleared margins, meaning they got out all the potentially harmful cells, and overall the mom says she feels fortunate to have caught it.

However, admitting that she waited seven months to get the spot checked, the Southern California-native urged fans to be diligent about skin cancer prevention.

Kardashian has said that because she has "moles everywhere", she's had quite a few panics in the past as well.

"There was one mole I had on my back that was skin cancer," Kardashian shared in 2019. "I had 8 inches of skin removed. It was definitely painful because it was a lot of skin, but most of the time, the removals haven't been that bad."

"A couple years ago, I noticed one growing under my breast," she continued at the time. "I immediately looked it up online and found out that if a mole is growing and changing shape, you should go to the doctor — so I did. They took the whole thing out and they biopsied it. Thankfully, it was benign. I've gone through this process a couple of times and I am so grateful that most moles have not been cancerous."

She added, "Now that I've gone through this a couple of times, I am extra aware of my skin, body and moles."