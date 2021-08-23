Khloé Kardashian Shares Her Intense Glute-Focused Workout: 'Back by Popular Demand!'

The reality star posted her exact workout for her fans to try at home

Khloé Kardashian is giving the people what they want — a detailed breakdown of her glute-focused workouts.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 37, shared videos and a long description of one of her daily workouts on Instagram for fans to try at home.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Back by popular demand!" Kardashian captioned the post.

The Good American founder said that exercisers can start their workouts with a warm up "of your choice," while she opted for the Stairmaster.

From there, Kardashian did three sets of circuits, each of which she and her trainer ran through four times.

The first circuit was all about working the glutes and the abs. Kardashian did 10 weighted squats with her heel at an angle; then 10 deadlifts; 10 kneeling lat pull downs while "keeping your abs tight, shoulders down"; 10 seated shoulder press with the "back straight/ abs engaged"; 1 min of jump roping and 30 seconds of hanging abs.

Her second circuit targeted the arms, starting with 10 single arm snatches with a 20 pound weight, done 10 times on each side; 10 front weighted squats with the "back straight, traps down, tummy tight"; 10 rows with 25-lb. weights; 15 kettlebell tricep pushes; 30 second side gallops on each side on a treadmill and 20 weighted crunches with a 20-lb. sand ball.

Kardashian finished it off with four rounds of 10 weighted burpees, followed by 10 mountain climbers.

"Don't forget to stretch before and after your workout 🧘🏼‍♀️," she added.

The mom to daughter True, 3, has said that her gym time is a "form of therapy."

"For me, working out is a huge part of my life and it clears my head," she told PEOPLE in March. "It makes me feel strong and accomplished. That little bit of self-care is what I need."

RELATED VIDEO: See Inside True Thompson's Third Birthday Party Complete with Disney Princesses and a Bounce House

To Kardashian, the "mental clarity" she gets from a good workout matters far more than losing weight.