Khloé Kardashian's bout with COVID-19 was documented in the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Khloé Kardashian Says She Experienced Hair Loss During COVID Bout: 'It Was Really a Struggle'

Khloé Kardashian is getting real about one of the possible side effects of COVID-19.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 37, revealed in a Twitter Space chat with fans on Tuesday night that she experienced hair loss when she contracted the respiratory virus last year.

"My hair really fell out with COVID," Kardashian shared, before noting that her bout with the virus happened around March 2020. "So after, it was really a struggle for a minute."

The conversation came up while Kardashian was discussing New Zealand-based brand Dose & Co, for which she's a global spokesperson. According to the Good American designer, taking collagen powder has "helped me so, so much" in stimulating hair growth.

"I do the powder, just because that's what we had for so long," she said, "and I take so many vitamins a day, it's just so easy for me."

Later in the chat, Kardashian said that her sense of taste and smell was "the only thing that I didn't lose" when she had COVID.

"But I had everything else — like anything else you can imagine," she added.

Temporary hair loss is a possible side effect of COVID-19, and a pre-print study from Indiana University found that around 33 percent of patients they surveyed noticed it as a symptom. Hair loss frequently happens due to stress, an effect called telogen effluvium, and severe illnesses like COVID-19 can stress out the body.

During the Twitter Space chat on Tuesday, the youngest Kardashian sister also reflected on what it was like to film KUWTK last year, around the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

"It gave us something to do, and even though it was such a scary time, having that distraction was nice," she said. "But yeah, all of us –– now it's kind of our new normal –– but then we were all so nervous, and so scared. No one knew what was happening."

Last October, an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians took viewers back to that time, when Kardashian herself came down with the virus.

After starting to feel sick, Kardashian self-quarantined in her bedroom as she waited for her results, which took days to come back. In that time, her symptoms worsened and she grew more upset about not being able to see her daughter, True, now 3.

"This f---ing sucks," she told older sister Kim Kardashian West, 40, who said that Kanye West, 44, was also feeling sick. Later in the episode, it was revealed that both she and West had tested positive for the virus.