Get Ready for Some Major Transformations — Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian Is Back!

For Khloé Kardashian, getting her “revenge body” was all about losing weight, but she’s ready to help people get the lifestyle they want on the third season of Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian — even if that means helping them gaining weight.

The reality star’s show returns on Sunday with men and women looking to improve their fitness and their lives.

One participant, featured in this exclusive clip from the show, is used to his slim size.

“I only know how to do skinny,” he tells a trainer, who wants to help him add muscle.

“I think you could put on about 30 lbs.,” she tells him, to his disbelief.

And Revenge Body focuses on more than just the body. Along with celebrity trainers like Simone De La Rue, Harley Pasternak and Gunnar Peterson, Kardashian brings in beauty and style experts to help the participants transform, including stylist Tan France from Netflix’s Queer Eye.

Two new trainers — Leyon Azubuike and Autum Calabrese — will also join the show this season.

The show started in 2017, soon after Kardashian dropped around 40 lbs. following her breakup with ex-husband Lamar Odom.

“I was having a hard time with Lamar. It was toward the end of our union, and there was so much drama,” she said in 2015. “I needed a release.”

“It’s a revenge body,” for Odom, she added. “But it’s just as much for all my critics who called me ‘the fat one’ for my entire existence.”

Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian premieres Sunday, July 7th at 9p ET/PT on E!