Khloé Kardashian Responds to Follower Who Asks if She 'Misses' Her 'Old Face'

Khloé Kardashian is hitting back at her critics.

The 38-year-old responded to one of her followers on Instagram Wednesday after they asked her if she "misses" her "old face."

The question came in the comments section of her latest Instagram post, where The Kardashians star gave fans an insight into her fitness regime with a video of her morning workout

Kardashian began the clip — captioned, "We're Back Baby!" — by filming a close-up of herself talking to the camera. "Trying to get up the energy to workout," she said. "I'm just not in the mood, but let's get to it."

At this point, one user asked "Do you miss your old face?" in the comments section, to which Kardashian was quick to respond "No."

Kardashian then replied to a second user's comment that read, "Try without a filter 😂 ."

"What does a filter have to do with the workout queen?" responded the Good American founder, whose 4-year-old daughter True — whom she shares with her ex Tristan Thompson — also made a cute appearance in the video.

"Hi, I have a braid in my hair," said True to the camera smiling. "And for two weeks I'm not going to go to school because it's spring break."

"Woohoo!" responded Kardashian in a relatable moment for parents everywhere.

The reality star also gave her 300 million followers some updates on her health. As well as revealing she'd recently had an "elbow injury" and was therefore having to use lower weights, Kardashian mentioned the "curvature" on her cheek from where she had a tumor removed in October.

"I have tape on it but I still have a bump that will flatten out over time," she said.

In February Kardashian reassured her fans she was "totally ok" after she shared a snapshot of herself in her home gym with a bandage on her face following the procedure.

The reality TV star previously opened up about her changing appearance during the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion in 2021. She addressed accusations that she had a "face transplant" and also laid out exactly what plastic surgery she'd had on her face.

"Everyone says, 'Oh my gosh, she's had her third face transplant.' But I've had one nose job, [with] Dr. Raj Kanodia," Kardashian told host Andy Cohen. "Everyone gets so upset, like, why don't I talk about it? But no one's ever asked me."

"You're the first person in an interview that's ever asked me about my nose," she continued gesturing towards Cohen. "I've done, sure, injections — not really Botox. I've responded horribly to Botox."

Kardashian then went on to discuss the insecurities she's felt being constantly compared to her older sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.

Asked by Cohen if she felt her siblings had had "preferential treatment" because of the way they looked, she responded, "Oh 100%. We did so many photo shoots where they would receive racks and racks of clothes and I was told by so many different stylists, I was given about two or three pieces of clothing, that's it, and not to worry because I'll be in the background anyway."

"Like I wouldn't be in the forefront, it would always be them two and me behind them," she said.