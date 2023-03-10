Khloé Kardashian Said She Was 'Obsessive' About Her Weight After Her Divorce from Lamar Odom

Khloé Kardashian's health and fitness journey began after her divorce from Lamar Odom.

The Good American co-creator, 38, whose divorce from the former Lakers star, 43, was finalized in December 2016, said in a recent interview with InStyle that she "turned to the gym" because she "didn't really know what to do" after their split.

"Of course, in the beginning, you [have to] get over that hump of it being really hard and something so new for you," she shared. "But I felt so accomplished."

Odom and Kardashian tied the knot in 2009 after only one month of dating. They called it quits in 2013, though the she didn't officially file for divorce until 2015 because of his near-fatal overdose.

Kevin Mazur/Getty.

Explaining that her fitness journey has evolved by "having new challenges," she shared that before her 40-lb. weight loss, she used to be "obsessive" with the numbers on the scale.

"When I first started [working out], I cared so much," she recalled to the outlet. "Maybe [it's] just being younger. I think you care about the scale. The scale Fs with you. I don't even look at a scale anymore. I think it's really unhealthy. I haven't in years. They're just numbers."

What's kept her dedicated to her health journey, she added, is knowing that she's in control.

"I'm sort of a control freak, but in life, we can't control everything," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said. "But the gym, what I put in it, I know I'm going to get out of it. And being a control freak — I'm proud of it — I love that I have that control."

Inspired by her journey, she hosted and executive produced the E! reality TV show Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian for three seasons to help real people on a "physically and emotionally challenging journey" to their best body after difficult life experiences. The show lasted from 2017 to 2019 on-air.