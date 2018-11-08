Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Her Post-Baby Abs Almost 7 Months After True's Birth

Khloé Kardashian is giving fans a peek at her rock-hard post-baby abs.

While promoting her Good American activewear on her Instagram story Thursday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off her toned tummy in a series of photos, posing in her glam room while wearing a camo crop top and matching leggings.

The new photos come almost seven months after Kardashian, 34, welcomed her first child, daughter True, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson on April 12.

The new mom took six weeks off from exercising after True’s birth — which is what doctors typically recommend — and then resumed working out five to six times a week, shedding 33 lbs. in just three months.

Almost five months after True’s birth, Kardashian revealed that while she hadn’t reached her post-baby body goals just yet, she wasn’t worried.

“I’m really close to my goal, but I’m plateauing. Now it’s sooooo hard!!!” she wrote on her website and app. “I get really discouraged, but at the same time I try to remind myself how long it took the first time to lose all of my weight.” (She famously dropped around 40 lbs. for her “revenge body” in 2016.)

“I have about 17 lbs. of weight left to lose, and then I want to tighten my muscles back up,” she said. “I’m still eating healthy (when I can) and working out, but some days are harder than others. But, for now, I’m just not putting pressure on myself and enjoying being a mommy. I know I’ll hit my fitness goal — and it will feel sooooo good!”

Kardashian’s trainer Joel Bouraima, or “Coach Joe,” told PEOPLE in late September that the star had lost 40 lbs. since welcoming her daughter.

“She’s back to right around where she was before the pregnancy. Now that she’s reached this point, she wants to lose more, to be fitter than she was before the pregnancy,” he said.

Bouraima credits Kardashian’s work ethic and diet for achieving her weight loss milestones.

“She’s very motivated,” he said. “She’s proud of herself. And she uses workouts to feel better. If she feels bad, she does a workout, and boom! She feels better.”