Khloé Kardashian Defends Her Looks, Saying She Has Had 'One Nose Job' and 'Injections'

Khloé Kardashian is laying out exactly what plastic surgery she's had on her face.

During Sunday's Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion, the 36-year-old addressed accusations that she has had a "face transplant" and revealed what she has actually had done as far as cosmetic procedures go.

"Everyone says, 'Oh my gosh, she's had her third face transplant.' But I've had one nose job, [with] Dr. Raj Kanodia," Kardashian shared.

She went on to say that "everyone gets so upset, like, why don't I talk about it?" - but claimed that "no one's ever asked" her specifically about her nose.

"You're the first person in an interview that's ever asked me about my nose," Kardashian said. "I've done, sure, injections - not really Botox. I've responded horribly to Botox."

While this is her first time talking about the work she has had done on her nose, her face is not a new conversation for Kardashian.

Earlier this month, the Good American mogul clapped back at a Twitter commenter who criticized her for using a medication to treat her migraines. They also criticized Kardashian's looks, saying that she's "had so much plastic surgery they look like an alien."

The reality star saw the tweet and decided to respond, telling her critic, "Sorry you feel that way. You have every right to block/mute me. I am trying to help many out there who suffer in silence. [You are] completely entitled to your opinions. Just as I am to mine."

Referencing the Twitter user's bio where she says she's a "feminist," Kardashian continued, "I don't think you should refer to yourself as a feminist if you are attacking a woman unprovoked."

Back in April, Kardashian shared an emotional response when a hater on social media left a not-so-nice message on one of her Instagram posts, which featured the star dressed in a space-inspired catsuit for a girls' night out with her sisters.

While friends, family and fans flooded Kardashian's post with loving comments, one person left a critical message that she couldn't help but respond to: "If insecurity was a person 😥."

Kardashian answered, "Baby girl, you have to look in the mirror. Only insecure people tear other people down."