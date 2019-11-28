Khloé & Tristan
Khloé Kardashian Hits the Gym at 6 a.m. on Thanksgiving Morning: 'Mood'

The Revenge Body star revealed earlier this month that she loves to cook Thanksgiving meals herself

By Robyn Merrett
November 28, 2019 01:46 PM
Khloé Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

As the day of non-stop eating commences, Khloé Kardashian is hitting the gym!

The Revenge Body star, 35, started her Thanksgiving morning with a 6 a.m. workout, which she shared on her Instagram Story.

In the mirror selfie, Kardashian can be seen kneeling in a room surrounded by fitness equipment. The reality star wore grey leggings, black sneakers and a black hoodie.

“#Mood,” Khloé wrote over the post, adding the time — 6:19 a.m. — and the sticker “Happy Thanksgiving!”

While the star has yet to share what she and her daughter True, 1½, will be feasting on this year, Khloé spoke earlier this month about her love of cooking.

During a joint appearance on The Real, Khloé and her sisters Kim Kardashian West, 39, and Kourtney Kardashian, 40, opened up about how they like to celebrate Thanksgiving.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Shares Her Sweet Morning ‘Workout’ — Bouncing Baby True with Her Legs

“I do. I love to cook,” Khloé said.

However, Kim added that the family’s “biggest argument right now” is whether to cook the huge holiday meal themselves or get help from a professional chef.

“We’ve been talking about this cooking thing. You feel like we should cook it all on our own, Kylie [Jenner] and mom [Kris Jenner] think we should get a chef,” Kim told her sister. “It’s like split.”

Kourtney, 40, chimed in next, addressing her sister Khloé: “I think for Thanksgiving last year, we didn’t cook enough. You weren’t there, is that why?”

“No, I cook and clean every Thanksgiving by myself,” Khloé said. “I do it all. I’m normally in Cleveland [where ex-boyfriend and True’s father Tristan Thompson lives] cooking every single dish — I love it.”

Khloé spent last Thanksgiving in Cleveland with their daughter. The pair broke up earlier this year following his cheating scandal with family friend Jordyn Woods.

On her Instagram Story at the time, Khloé shared photos of the food in Cleveland, which included a lavish display of desserts including donuts, cookies in the shape of Autumn leaves, pies and cupcakes. The mom of one also showed off her dinner table, which was decorated with white flower petals.

RELATED: Kourtney and Kim Kardashian Join Kris Jenner in Handing Out Thanksgiving Meals at Local Food Bank

Although Khloé and Thompson, 28, are no longer a couple, the Cleveland Cavaliers player has been making his admiration for the reality star known in recent weeks.

On Wednesday, Thompson left a flirtatious comment on Khloé’s most recent Instagram post, gushing over the mom of one and calling her “perfection.”

In the post, Khloé poses in a white long-sleeved bodysuit and matching strappy high heels to promote her Good American brand. The image garnered plenty of attention, earning comments from mom Kris Jenner, sister Kendall Jenner and more stars, but none of the praise stood out like that from her ex.

“😍WOW! PERFECTION! WOW👸 ❤️,” Thompson wrote in response to the photo.

RELATED: Tristan Thompson Leaves Flirty Comment on Ex Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram Photo

In September, Thompson left another compliment on a picture of Khloé peeking out of the corner of the frame with the sun shining behind her.

Khloé captioned her snap, “May you have the courage to explore every dream you dream,” to which Thompson wrote, “The sun is shining bright on a beautiful [diamond].”

