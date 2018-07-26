Khloé Kardashian Is Down 33 Lbs. Since Giving Birth — and This Is the Workout She's Doing Again

Mom strength!

Khloé Kardashian says she’s beginning to “feel stronger” three months after giving birth to daughter True Thompson on April 12.

The reality star, 34, started working out again about two months ago, “and it’s been going great!” she wrote on her app.

“I’ve already lost 33 pounds and I definitely feel stronger,” she said. “I can tell my endurance and conditioning have been improving day by day, too.”

Kardashian said she’s also finally been able to do one workout move that’s tough for new moms — jumping rope.

Khloe Kardashian Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“I’m able to do things now that I haven’t done since before I got pregnant, which is really, really exciting!” she said. “The other day, my trainer, Don, had me do 1,000 jump ropes in under eight minutes. I had to do that at both the start of my workout and at the end.”

And Kardashian, who welcomed True with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, said her jump rope skills are a major improvement from a few months ago.

“It may not sound like a lot, but that s— is f—— hard, LOL. I wasn’t even able to jump rope for one minute when I first started working out again after my pregnancy. So, I feel really proud!”

The new mom said earlier in July that her post-pregnancy goal was just to get back to her old workout routine of five to six days a week, and see where her body goes from there.

“I honestly didn’t give myself a number that I wanted to lose by this time, especially since I wasn’t able to work out for the first six weeks. But, since then, I’ve lost 33 pounds! I’m shocked that I lost that much weight that quickly,” said Kardashian. “I’m chalking this up to the combination of breastfeeding and being very active during and after my pregnancy.”

Kardashian added that working out is as much for her mind as for her body, especially with the stress of a newborn.

“Staying healthy and active is something that’s very important to me. Exercise is something I’ve always used to maintain my sanity and relieve stress,” she said. “And, now that I have a baby, I still want to keep something that’s my time, my space, something I’m doing for myself.”