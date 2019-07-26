Khloé Kardashian Crushes Her Cardio and Weightlifting Routines in New Workout Video

At home or on vacation, Khloé Kardashian is going to crush her workout.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 35, doesn’t take a break from exercise when she’s out of town, and she proved it with a video of her intense session with trainer Joel Bouraima.

Kardashian posted the video on Instagram after getting requests from her followers for a look at her workouts, she said.

“Many people ask me to post my workouts like I used to,” she said. “I may start filming my workouts again. 🤷🏼‍♀️ I didn’t record my ab routine or my cardio warm up but it’s a start.”

In the video, the mom to daughter True Thompson, 1, barely rests as she does compound movements like elevated burpees with barbell plank rows, squat pulses with 30 lb. weights and treadmill side steps with a resistance band.

Bouraima shared the video on his Instagram Story as well, and joked, “This is what @khloekardashian calls vacations 💪🏾 😂 💪🏾.”

Kardashian has certainly proved her fitness prowess in the last few years, after losing more than 40 lbs. in 2015. She added weight back on during her pregnancy with True in 2018, but over the last year she’s been dedicated to her workouts with Bouraima to drop the baby weight.

“She’s lost 40 lbs.,” Bouraima told PEOPLE in September, five months after giving birth. “She’s back to right around where she was before the pregnancy. Now that she’s reached this point, she wants to lose more, to be fitter than she was before the pregnancy. She’s about 10 lbs. from her ultimate goal.”

The trainer, who goes by “Coach Joe,” said that Kardashian also sees her workouts as a way to improve her mental health.

“She’s very motivated,” he says of the Good American designer. “She’s proud of herself. And she uses workouts to feel better. If she feels bad, she does a workout, and boom! She feels better.”