The reality star explained that Somers is her idol: "Look at this queen. Is she not amazing?"

Khloé Kardashian 'Cannot Believe It' After She Gets a Signed ThighMaster from Suzanne Somers

Khloé Kardashian just got the thigh-burning gift of a lifetime.

The reality star, 36, was ecstatic after she got a surprise present: a ThighMaster signed by workout guru Suzanne Somers herself.

"You guys, my birthday came early this year because look at what I got. I got a f---ing ThighMaster signed by Suzanne Somers! And it says 'To Khloe, come and knock on my door'!" Kardashian excitedly said in her Instagram Story. "I don't think you guys understand, I could never use this, because I need to put this in a f---ing plexiglass box. I cannot believe it."

The mom to daughter True, 3, explained that she and sister Kourtney Kardashian call each other "Suzanne and Jane" - as in Jane Fonda - because they love the 80's workout stars-turned-actresses so much.

"Oh my god! Jane, we made it! Jane! Suzanne and Jane! Kourt! Look!" Kardashian said, calling out Kourtney.

Kardashian said that she's now ready to hit the gym.

"I'm so motivated," she said. "Nobody talk to me ever again. You guys I'm just obsessing; I had no idea this was happening. I mean, really? I have a ThighMaster signed from Suzanne, the Suzanne? Oh my gosh. Kourt, we need to get our workouts back on. Come on, we need our duo workouts."

Khloe Kardashian Khloé Kardashian's text with sister Kourtney Kardashian | Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

And Kardashian warned Somers that she may just come knocking.

"'Come and knock on my door'? Don't tempt me. I'll be there," she said. "Look at this queen. Is she not amazing? This, is a gift to remember. I'm a happy girl."

When she's not using the ThighMaster - or putting it behind plexiglass - Kardashian is typically doing cardio and weightlifting workouts at her home gym, often with sister Kim Kardashian and Kim's personal trainer, Melissa Alcantara.

"For me, working out is a huge part of my life and it clears my head," Khloé told PEOPLE in March. "It makes me feel strong and accomplished. That little bit of self-care is what I need."

Khloé explained that she sees her workouts as a way to boost her mood and keep up with True rather than to lose weight.