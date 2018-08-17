You Can Actually Work Out on the Couch with Khloé Kardashian's Go-To Fitness Gadget

Wouldn’t it be nice if you never had to leave the couch to get your cardio in? Well, Khloé Kardashian has the perfect solution!

In a post on her website, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared some of her favorite fitness gadgets, including things like the AVION Sport Tritan Fruit Infuser Water Bottle ($10), Chill Pal The Original PVA Cooling Towel ($9), and a Sensoria Fitness Sports Bra ($69)—all typical workout gear we workout with, too.

But, surprisingly, one of her go-to pieces of equipment is something you can actually use while lounging around on the couch watching your favorite show: The Cubii Jr. Compact Under Desk Elliptical with Monitor. It’s designed to keep you moving even when you’re sitting down, which we’re not even mad about if we can do it while watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians, in honor of Khloé who introduced us to this genius exercise equipment.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“Whether you’re at work or sitting on the couch, you can still get in some cardio!” she wrote. Honestly, we’re sold! Even better news? It’s on sale at QVC right now for $200, which means it’s time to start sweating it out wherever you’re sitting—especially if you want a bum like Khloé’s.

Buy It! Cubii Jr. Compact Under Desk Elliptical with Monitor & Non-Slip Mat, $199.95 (orig. $220); qvc.com