Khloé Kardashian 'Always Wanted' to Get a Nose Job: 'Finally Got the Courage'

Khloé Kardashian couldn't be happier that she finally opted for a nose job — though she does have one regret.

The reality star and Good American founder, 37, talked about her decision to go under the knife in spring 2019, and said she only wishes it had happened earlier.

"My whole life I would say — I've always wanted my nose done, forever," Kardashian told host Robin Roberts during an ABC special on her family Wednesday night. "But it's in the middle of your face and it's scary to think about. But I finally got the courage, and I did it, and I love it."

After the special aired, Kardashian responded to a fan's tweet that "Khloé got a nose job, omg."

"Yes! I spoke about it at the [June 2021 Keeping Up with the Kardashians]reunion with Andy Cohen as well," the mom to 3-year-old True wrote back. "I got it a couple weeks before True's first birthday. Love it!"

And when a second fan replied that they had the "worst recovery ever!" after their nose job, Kardashian said that wasn't the case for her.

"Stop!!! Mine was a breeze," she said. "That's crazy. It honestly was so easy for me. My only regret is that I didn't do it sooner."

Kardashian first revealed that that she had a nose job last June because she was getting accusations that she had a "face transplant." During the reunion special, she clarified that the only surgical procedure she's had is her nose job.

"Everyone says, 'Oh my gosh, she's had her third face transplant.' But I've had one nose job, [with] Dr. Raj Kanodia," she explained.

"Everyone gets so upset, like, why don't I talk about it?" Kardashian added, before saying that "no one's ever asked" about her nose until Cohen asked during the reunion.

"You're the first person in an interview that's ever asked me about my nose," she said. "I've done, sure, injections — not really Botox. I've responded horribly to Botox."

And Kardashian has the receipts to back up her claim that she's been wanting a nose job for years. In 2018, she posted on Instagram that she thinks about it daily.