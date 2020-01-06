Khloé Kardashian Has Tips to Help You Achieve Your Fitness Goals: ‘Slow and Steady’

Khloé Kardashian shared an inspirational fitness post over the weekend, giving her followers some helpful tips on how to stay on track through January — and beyond.

“Beast mode!! It’s a life style!” she wrote alongside a series of selfies taken at the gym, as she recommended taking “baby steps everyday” and setting “small, realistic goals.”

“Once you reach that goal, reward yourself” she continued, adding that even “if you mess up, you have tomorrow to start again.”

The Revenge Body host, 35, went on to advise her followers against setting “unrealistic” goals for themselves. “In the end, that will only get you discouraged and possibly have you give up,” she wrote. “Set small goals and praise yourself once you reach that goal. Then set another small goal. You got this!!!! Slow and steady! It’s a lifestyle! 🐢🐢🐢”

The post was “liked” by Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares daughter True. The NBA player, 28, also commented on the post with three heart-eyed emojis.

Early Monday morning, Kardashian shared on her Instagram story one of her ultra-early workouts, explaining why she hits the gym first thing.

“I always get asked why do I work out so early in the morning. I work out anywhere between 5:30 or 7 a.m.,” she said on her Instagram Story, adding that while her routine can get pushed back on the weekend, everything revolves around her 20-month-old daughter.

“She gets up at a certain time every morning and I, of course, am always there to wake her up,” she continued, noting that they have breakfast together every day which is “super important to me.”

“For me working out is so therapeutic for my mental health. It helps keep me sane,” she said, adding, “I feel badass when I’m in the gym.

“I love once I start seeing results, it just keeps me going. I’m proud of myself and the things that I can accomplish in the gym,” she added.

However, spending time with her daughter remains her top priority.

“For me it’s about True and I don’t want to miss quality time with my daughter because I’m in the gym,” she said. “So I try to work out during her naps or before she wakes up.”

“I’m not someone that really can work out in the evening, I would just procrastinate and eventually say, ‘oh I’ll do it tomorrow,’ ” she explained.

“Ideally i would love to work out around 10 a.m. every day, who wouldn’t, but that just doesn’t work with my life schedule. This is my choice. I love how I feel and I am just grateful that I’m healthy enough that I get to work out at all. It’s a blessing in general,” she continued. “So to everybody that’s just trying to figure out their schedules and how to multitask and do it all, it’s a challenge, but you all are doing a great job.”