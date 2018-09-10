Khloé Kardashian Is 'Not Putting Pressure' on Herself to Lose the Last 17 Lbs. of Baby Weight

Khloé Kardashian hasn’t reached her post-baby body goals just yet, but she’s not worried.

The new mom, 34, gave birth to daughter True Thompson in April, and was “shocked” when 33 lbs. of baby weight came off in just three months.

“I really thought it would be more of a challenge since I’ve struggled with my weight my entire life,” Kardashian wrote in a post on her KhloéWithAK app. “I’m the queen of yo-yoing.”

The reality star, who famously dropped around 40 lbs. for her “revenge body” in 2016, said that she’s now stuck at her current weight, but thinking back on how long it took her to lose those 40 lbs. is helping her through.

“True’s almost 5 months old now and I’m really close to my goal, but I’m plateauing. Now it’s sooooo hard!!!” she wrote. “I get really discouraged, but at the same time I try to remind myself how long it took the first time to lose all of my weight.”

Kardashian said that her body goals are about more than just the number on the scale.

“I have about 17 pounds of weight left to lose, and then I want to tighten my muscles back up,” she said. “I’m still eating healthy (when I can) and working out, but some days are harder than others. But, for now, I’m just not putting pressure on myself and enjoying being a mommy. I know I’ll hit my fitness goal — and it will feel sooooo good!”

Kardashian said in July that she thinks those first 33 lbs. came off thanks to “the combination of breastfeeding and being very active during and after my pregnancy.”

She took six weeks off from exercising after True’s birth — which is what doctors typically recommend for new moms — and then resumed working out five to six times a week.

“Staying healthy and active is something that’s very important to me. Exercise is something I’ve always used to maintain my sanity and relieve stress,” she said. “And, now that I have a baby, I still want to keep something that’s my time, my space, something I’m doing for myself.”