Kevin Smith Shows Off 51-Lb. Weight Loss: 'I'm Ecstatic to Have Reached This Chunky Milestone'

Kevin Smith has a lot to celebrate.

The director, 48, jubilantly informed his Instagram followers that he has lost 51 lbs. since having a heart attack in February.

“This @weightwatchers Ambassador is thrilled to announce that I’VE LOST 51 POUNDS!” he wrote. “Six months ago from right now, I was in the hospital recovering from a heart attack I’d had the night before. When I went to my Doctor a week later, she told me ‘The best thing you can do for yourself now is to lose 50 pounds.’ Half a year later, I can report that I followed Doctor’s orders: I started at 256 and now I weigh 205.”

Alongside a picture of Smith looking thin in a “Fat Man” t-shirt, he continued, “This is the lightest I’ve been since high school! My hope now is I can slowly lose another 10 with #weightwatchers and get down to my birth weight of 195! But for now, I’m ecstatic to have reached this chunky milestone!”

He gave personal shout-outs to performer Penn Jillette for writing Presto!: How I Made Over 100 Pounds Disappear, to Ray Cronise “for getting me started with his potato famine,” and to daughter Harley Quinn Smith for helping him switch to plant-based foods.

He added, “But mostly, I wanna thank all of you as well – for the kind and encouraging words along the way. Never underestimate the power of positive feedback: you folks telling me I looked better or healthier helped me stick with it.”

Harley Quinn, 19, commented, “so proud of you my fellow vegan!!!!!”

Smith went to the hospital for the heart attack after the first of two planned shows in Glendale, California. “If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “But for now, I’m still above ground!”

He has been open about his weight loss journey ever since: He lost 17 lbs. in nine days, and four weeks after the heart attack, he had lost 26 lbs.

He used the mono diet that recommends eating only potatoes for the first two weeks and then adding in salads and vegetables over the next three months.

“It’s a pretty intense program, but it’s been interesting,” Smith said in March on his podcast Hollywood Babble-On. “And of course necessary for my health and stuff. But once I get to a decent place, then I can think about eating again.”

In May, Tom Cavanagh, who worked with Smith on The Flash days before the heart attack, told People Now about Smith’s progress.

“He’s phenomenal,” Cavanagh, 54, raved. “He says he feels healthier than he’s felt in forever. Kevin is the kind of guy that will take something horrendous like that and twist it into the good.”