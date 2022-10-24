Kevin Smith Conquers Hill He 'Never Ran Up' as a Kid After Losing About 100 Lbs.

"I was lucky enough to survive," Kevin Smith wrote on Instagram, reflecting on nearly five years since he suffered a massive heart attack and went on to lose approximately 100 lbs.

Published on October 24, 2022 08:53 PM
Kevin Smith
Kevin Smith. Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Kevin Smith has achieved a lifelong fitness milestone.

The Clerks III auteur, 52, shared a sweaty selfie while climbing a steep hill in his hometown of Red Bank, New Jersey, as he reflected on nearly five years since his massive heart attack and losing about 100 lbs.

"On Thursday, I ran up a hill in my hometown that I never ran up when I was a kid, while weighing my adult lowest of 195," he wrote in the caption. "I know some folks are like 'Would you stop talking about the heart attack already?' If I do, I run the risk of getting complacent again - or worse.

"So with apologies to those who hear me as a broken record, I'll continue to remind myself that I was lucky enough to survive the deadliest heart attack there is and I'm living on borrowed time. And so maybe use this post as a polite reminder, Kids: Pretty Please, with sugar on it... Get your f—ing heart checked," Smith added.

He also shared a sweet selfie with his mom Grace, who has appeared on screen in her son's critically-acclaimed 1994 film debut Clerks, as well as the 2006 and 2022 sequels, and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (2019).

Smith has been outspoken on social media about his health and fitness journey since he suffered a massive heart attack in February 2018, explaining at the time that he "would've died" if he hadn't gone to the hospital.

The View Askewniverse creator told PEOPLE last month: "That heart attack was the greatest gift I ever had. Not only did it save my life, make me go vegan and go healthier and stuff, but it gave me the spine for Clerks III."

"And because of that, it winds up being this personal journey in a way that no Clerks movie should be ... The guy who started making these movies couldn't have predicted this," Smith added.

RELATED VIDEO: Kevin Smith Says Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Wedding Party in Georgia Was 'Picture Perfect'

Smith also mused on confronting his own mortality in the film, which begins with one protagonist suffering a heart attack. Whereas the first Clerks drew from life in his early 20s, 2006's Clerks II took inspiration from his 30s, and the third installment represents Smith's 40s and beyond.

"And certainly the end is part of that. When you're my age, you start thinking, 'Wow. Mathematically speaking, there's definitely got to be less time in front of me than behind me,' " Smith said at the time. "And I remember working in that store and having all the time in the world, all the time scheming and dreaming."

Clerks III is now streaming on digital, in addition to traveling screenings around the country for Smith's Convenience Tour.

