Kevin Hart Says 'the Other Version of Myself Died' in Car Accident: 'It’s a Resurrection'

Kevin Hart is opening up about his recovery following his terrifying September car crash.

In an interview for the March issue of Men’s Health, the Jumanji: The Next Level actor called his physical and mental transformation after the crash a “resurrection,” explaining that his recovery process has led him to “do better” and prioritize his family more often.

“I’m not trying to get back to where I was before — I want to be better than before,” Hart, 40, explained to the magazine. “It’s a resurrection. That’s the best way for me to put it. I feel like the other version of myself died in that moment and this new version was born to understand and to do better.”

“I’m glad this is coming now,” he added. “I’m getting older. I’m 40. You know, this is when I’m supposed to start realizing this s—.”

The comedian also reflected on the time he spent in the hospital after the accident, which caused him to undergo emergency back surgery.

“It all boiled down to four walls,” he said. “And in the space of those four walls was my wife and my brother, my kids and my friends, all on rotation. And I got a chance to think about what matters, and it’s not fame. It’s not money. It’s not jewelry, cars, or watches. What matters are relationships. You know, the people that were helping me get up and out of the bed.”

“When s— hits the fan, you’re going to realize that the things that matter are all you truly care about,” Hart continued. “Nothing else f—ing matters.”

Hart said that the accident and his subsequent recovery time in the hospital made him realize that he wanted to spend more time with his family — wife Eniko Parrish and kids Hendrix, 12, Heaven, 14, and Kenzo Kash, 2½.

“Honestly, there’s a lot that I wasn’t doing,” he shared. “Now I’m doing a lot of little things that are important. I’m sitting with the kids before and after dinner. We are doing Taco Tuesdays, Mexican-food Thursdays, Chinese-food Sundays. We got movie night twice a week. Now I’m walking my f—ing dog. I’m picking up dog s—.”

Parrish, 35, echoed Hart’s comments, telling Men’s Health: “There were times where he was here but not really here. Not to say he wasn’t a family man before, but he’s expressed that the accident made him make up for some of the time missed because of work.”

On Sept. 1, Hart was a passenger in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when the driver, friend and producer Jared Black, lost control and crashed through wooden fencing just before 1 a.m. local time on Mulholland Highway in Malibu.

The blue Barracuda crashed about 10 feet off the road and into a ditch, leaving Black and the comedian with “major back injuries,” TMZ reported at the time.

“I can’t tell you nothing about [the crash],” Hart told Men’s Health. “Isn’t that scary? The first thing I remember is being in the ambulance with my wife.”

“The hardest part is slowing down and being patient,” he continued about his recovery process. “I’m telling Dr. Pat and Boss that I want to do two-a-days at the gym. And they’re like, ‘Sit your stupid ass down and be patient. You gotta heal.’ I get that now.”