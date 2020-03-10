Keri Russell Says She Feels Her 'Sexiest' After Working Out — but Doesn't Have a 'Strict' Diet

Keri Russell‘s wellness routine is all about balance — she loves a good workout, but she’s not about to give up her favorite meals either.

The 43-year-old actress covers the April issue of Shape, where she reveals her secret to staying both happy and healthy, whether it be taking a solo bike ride to grab a coffee, or eating a bowl of pasta.

“I’m definitely a physical person. I’m happiest when I work out. You need that hit — where everything is moving and pumping and you instantly feel positive,” the Antlers star told the outlet. “I feel my absolute best — my sexiest — after a good workout,” she said.

Russell went on to share that she’s into a “tough bike ride” or “danc[ing] around in my room to loud music and do[ing] moves I remember from a pregnancy video I had.”

If there’s enough time, Russell said she’ll “go to a gym and do exercises using a band that a trainer taught me 20 years ago.”

When it comes to her diet, the actress admitted she only sticks to one rule: “Having hot water and lemon before bed and when I wake up,” she told Shape.

“I’m generally a pretty healthy eater,” she explained. “I mean, I eat a lot. But I have smaller portions throughout the day. Especially when I’m shooting, I feel like I have to keep eating or I run out of energy.”

Russell, who has been with her former The Americans costar Matthew Rhys for six years, admitted that during her time filming the show she ate “so many doughnuts.”

“Matthew said to me, ‘Do you remember how many doughnuts you used to eat?’ I’m like, ‘Well, I was trying to stay awake.’ ” she recalled.

While the mom of three says she “used to cook a lot more when [she] had just one kid,” she’ll still make a homemade meal on Sundays.

“I usually do a roast chicken and vegetables, and maybe a guilty pleasure like Yorkshire pudding,” she said.

Being able to sneak in those guilty pleasures are important to Russell, she added.

“When I see those people who look so great for their age, I’m like, ‘Oh, I do want that. I do want to look like that at 60.’ I’m just not ready to stick to a strict regimen,” she admitted. “I still want to have fun a little longer. I’ll still have the pasta Bolognese.”