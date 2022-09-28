Kendall Jenner Says Recent Brain Scan Confirmed She '100% Has Anxiety'

Kendall Jenner is curious to know what goes through all of her sisters' brains.

In a sneak peek of Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 26-year-old supermodel reveals to big sister Khloé Kardashian that she's recently been fascinated by brain scans after getting one for herself.

"Basically [the doctor] scans your brain and he tells you where it's like firing," Kendall explains, adding that she was told she "100% has anxiety."

"It's really interesting. I think you would really like it," she tells Khloé. "I'm actually so interested to see how your brain looks, mostly after everything that's just happened with Tristan [Thompson]."

In the clip, Kendall says she's interested to see her other sisters' brains as well, vowing to convince each family member to get scanned. The 818 Tequila founder says Kim Kardashian's brain is probably "overloaded" from everything she deals with on a daily basis while Khloé quips that Kourtney Kardashian's brain is likely filled with husband Travis Barker and Mickey Mouse.

"It's just interesting to take two sisters and be like, what similarities do you guys have that might be passed down," Kendall added.

Earlier this year, during a chat with psychologist Dr. Ramani Durvasula for Vogue's "Open Minded" series, Kendall gave some detail about what her anxiety can feel like.

"I remember being really young – I'd say 8, 9, 10 – and having shortness of breath and going to my mom and telling her that," she recalled.

The model noted that as she gained more fame, her mental health took a toll. "I think being overworked and being in the situation that I'm in now is kind of what set it out of control in a way," she said.

Kendall said she's experienced symptoms of anxiety that feel physical, adding that she's a "real hypochondriac."

"I've had times where I feel like I need to be rushed to the hospital because I think my heart's failing and I can't breathe and I need someone to help me," she said at the time. "Sometimes I think I'm dying."

Kendall anticipated criticism from people wondering what "does she have to be anxious about?"

"I'll never sit here and say that I'm not fortunate. I know I live a very privileged, amazing lifestyle. I'm a very blessed girl," she continued before noting, "I'm still a human being at the end of the day."

Kendall added, "No matter what someone has or doesn't have, it doesn't mean that they don't have real-life feelings and emotions."

New episodes of The Kardashians drop every Thursday on Hulu.