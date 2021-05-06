Kendall Jenner revealed she’s had symptoms of anxiety since she was “really young”

Kendall Jenner Says Her Anxiety Can Be ‘Really Intense and Scary’: ‘Sometimes I Think I’m Dying’

Kendall Jenner got candid about suffering from anxiety since she was younger.

"I remember being really young – I'd say 8, 9, 10 – and having shortness of breath and going to my mom and telling her that," Kendall, 25, recalled in a chat with psychologist Dr. Ramani Durvasula for Vogue's "Open Minded" series.

The model noted that as she gained more fame, her mental health took a toll.

"I think being overworked and being in the situation that I'm in now is kind of what set it out of control in a way," she said.

kendall jenner Credit: Gotham/GC

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said she's experienced symptoms of anxiety that feel physical, adding that she's a "real hypochondriac."

"I've had times where I feel like I need to be rushed to the hospital because I think my heart's failing and I can't breathe and I need someone to help me," Kendall said. "Sometimes I think I'm dying."

The tequila entrepreneur anticipated criticism from people wondering what "does she have to be anxious about?"

"I'll never sit here and say that I'm not fortunate. I know I live a very privileged, amazing lifestyle. I'm a very blessed girl," she said before noting, "I'm still a human being at the end of the day."

Kendall added, "No matter what someone has or doesn't have, it doesn't mean that they don't have real-life feelings and emotions."

Amid stay-at-home orders, she admitted she was glad to have time isolated because she was "really overwhelmed, really overworked" and "always around people."

Now, the model admits, she's been anxious about COVID-19 restrictions being lifted.

"If I go to a dinner or if I see a few more of my friends than I'm used to seeing throughout this last year, that gives me anxiety," Kendall said.

The KUWTK star along with the rest of her famous siblings plan to get super candid about other aspects of their life in a reunion special hosted by Andy Cohen after the series comes to an end.