"I've come to a place where I don't feel bad about it," Kendall Jenner said about her struggles with anxiety via her social media post

Kendall Jenner on How She Creates a More 'Positive Mindset' When Suffering From Intense Anxiety

Kendall Jenner has found ways to calm herself down.

The model, 26, opened up to her followers Monday about dealing with anxiety via an Instagram post about her mental health.

"Happy monday y'all! My anxiety (especially social anxiety) has been on 100 lately," she began in the caption. "I've come to a place where I don't feel bad about it. I love my space and my alone time."

Alongside a clip featuring her beautiful backyard that offers a zen and serene atmosphere, Kendall added, "I am finding ways to help me start my day off with a calmer, more positive mindset."

"That being said, I wanted to just spread some good vibes ☺️," she continued before sharing her routine that helps navigate her anxiety.

On Monday, Kendall said she took "10 deep inhales/exhale before even touching my phone," journaled in her yard and wrote down "all the things I'm looking forward to today/this month" before expressing "gratitude for all of my blessings."

Kendall also shared that she took in the sun and had tea while practicing "some more deep breathing" as part of the process.

"I'm optimistic about my day ahead and you should be too! love you!" the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum concluded.

Her followers and famous family members flocked to the comment section to express their support and love for the model. Khloé Kardashian wrote, "I love you Kenny !!!!!! Im so proud of you," while her mother Kris Jenner commented, "Love you!!!! ❤️😍."

The tequila entrepreneur has previously opened up about her anxiety. "I remember being really young — I'd say 8, 9, 10 — and having shortness of breath and going to my mom and telling her that," Kendall shared during a chat with psychologist Dr. Ramani Durvasula for Vogue's "Open Minded" series last year.

She noted that her mental health took a toll as she gained fame. "I think being overworked and being in the situation that I'm in now is kind of what set it out of control in a way," she said.

Kendall also said she's experienced symptoms of anxiety that feel physical, adding that she's a "real hypochondriac."

"I've had times where I feel like I need to be rushed to the hospital because I think my heart's failing and I can't breathe and I need someone to help me," she said at the time. "Sometimes I think I'm dying."

During the interview, the TV personality also addressed criticism from people wondering what she could possibly be anxious about.