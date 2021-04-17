Kelly Stafford Celebrates a 'Clean 2 Year' Scan on Anniversary of Her 2019 Brain Surgery

Kelly Stafford had a benign tumor, known as an acoustic neuroma, on her cranial nerves in 2019

Kelly Stafford, wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, is counting her blessings.

On Saturday, the star shared a throwback image of herself lying in a hospital bed with the words "2 Years Ago" written at the top of the photo.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the caption of her post, Stafford detailed that the picture was taken in 2019 when she woke up brain tumor-free after a 12-hour surgery.

"Today celebrating the clean 2 year scan and all the new adventures my family and I are going to have in this next year!" she wrote alongside the image.

In the comments section, an array of fans sent well wishes Stafford's way, with many also sharing congratulatory remarks.

"💕💕💕💕 Wishing you fabulous health and fun family time," one fan wrote as another added, "Congrats on the anniversary!"

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"Congratulations Kelly!! You are such an inspiration to many people! Thank you 😍😍," said one other.

Added another fan: "Thank God it was successful as those beautiful girls need their beautiful momma. You are such a strong woman!!!❤️🙌❤️."

RELATED VIDEO: N.J. Teen With Brain Tumor Fulfills Dream Of Attending Favorite College Basketball Rivalry

In April 2019, Stafford began to experience severe bouts of vertigo while spending time with her two daughters, Chandler and Sawyer. The symptoms eventually led her to have an MRI on her brain and the scan revealed she had a benign tumor, known as an acoustic neuroma, on her cranial nerves.

In order to remove the tumor, doctors recommended Stafford have surgery — which, she said at the time, left her "completely terrified."

Following her surgery, Stafford had to relearn how to walk, plus she experienced difficulties with loud noises, as her hearing in one ear is partially damaged. To still be able to interact with her family, her husband even taught their children to whisper around her to make for a quieter recovery environment.

Months later, in an essay for ESPN, the mother of four detailed her journey from diagnosis to rehabilitation, writing in October 2019, "It has gotten a lot better lately, but I still have some bad days."