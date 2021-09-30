The Live with Kelly and Ryan host has worked with Kaiser for more than a decade and does "the majority of my muscle building" in her classes

Kelly Ripa Shows Off Her Dance Moves — and Her Legs! — to Support Trainer Anna Kaiser

Kelly Ripa looks ready to step onto the Dancing with the Stars stage if anyone needs to drop out of the competition this season!

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 50, showed off her impressive dance moves on Instagram in support of her friend and longtime trainer, Anna Kaiser. In a video of their workout, the pair do a coordinated dance to Kanye West's "Flashing Lights," jumping and kicking up a sweat.

Ripa said that Kaiser "is nominated for celebrity fitness trainer of the year" and pushed her followers to vote. The TV host and actress joked that "apparently [Kaiser] also trains celebrities."

Some of those celebrities chimed in with their support for Kaiser — and to complement Ripa's dance moves — in the comments.

Kate Hudson told Ripa, "👏👏 I need in on this with you next time I'm in city please 💃," to which the dancing duo told her they had talked about during their session.

Chelsea Handler added that "this is some serious s---," and Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos went with an all-emoji response of "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Kaiser also chimed in, telling Ripa, "Ahhhhhhh 🤩 look at us Goooooooo!! Girl, you've got the meanest rocking horse in the biz!! 🙌🏼😘⚡️🤍 #legz4dayz."

Ripa has worked with Kaiser for more than a decade, and has said that the trainer's Anna Kaiser Technique — or AKT — classes, are her strength training.

"It's cardio dance training, and then we do a lot of resistance bands and we do a lot of heavier weights. So I do the majority of my muscle building there," Ripa said in 2017.

Pre-pandemic, Ripa would typically head to Kaiser's studio four times a week — on two of those visits, they would do a "really hard hour" of circuit-based interval training, then 90-minute dance-based interval training once a week and one day that combines 45 minutes of toning followed by 45 minutes of cardio, Kaiser told PEOPLE in 2016.

"It's really important for her to switch it up, so alternating types of workouts, and alternating contractions in the muscles, both for her mind and for her body," Kaiser said of Ripa.

Ripa told PEOPLE last year that she makes her health a priority, to benefit both herself and the people around her.