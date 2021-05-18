Kelly Ripa Says She’s a ‘Work in Progress’ as She Gets Back in the Gym and Shows Off Her Abs

Kelly Ripa has finally been able to get back in the gym after months of the COVID-19 pandemic, and she's ready to get to "work."

The co-host of Live! With Kelly and Ryan, 50, was reunited with her longtime trainer Anna Kaiser last week and is now back to doing the dance cardio workouts she loves.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Tuesday morning, Ripa shared a photo of herself in one of the intense classes at Anna Kaiser Studios. The mom of three is showing off her ripped abs in a crop top and spandex shorts as she lays on a box with a weight underneath her back.

"Work in progress," she captioned the photo, which she posted to her Instagram Story.

Ripa has worked with Kaiser for about 11 years, and has said that the trainer's Anna Kaiser Technique — or AKT — classes, are her strength training.

"It's cardio dance training, and then we do a lot of resistance bands and we do a lot of heavier weights. So I do the majority of my muscle building there," she said in 2017.

RELATED VIDEO: Kelly Ripa and Daughter Lola Consuelos Get Real About Embarrassing Instagrams, Clapbacks and Thirst Traps

Pre-pandemic, Ripa would typically head to Kaiser's studio four times a week for a "really hard hour" of circuit-based interval training twice a week, 90-minute dance-based interval training once a week, and a day that combines 45 minutes of toning followed by 45 minutes of cardio, Kaiser told PEOPLE in 2016.

"It's really important for her to switch it up, so alternating types of workouts, and alternating contractions in the muscles, both for her mind and for her body," Kaiser said of Ripa.

With exercise studios in New York City closed during the pandemic, Ripa was working out at home every day and sticking to a mostly plant-based diet to keep up her energy, she told PEOPLE in September ahead of her 50th birthday.

"The older I get and the more nutritionists that we've had on the show and the more I work out with my trainer, they all say the same thing. It's 80 percent nutrition and it's 20 percent fitness," she said. "Now that I'm on the eve of 50, it really is so true that it's the nutrition thing that really is ... It's what forces the exercise, right? So if you don't have proper nutrition, you don't have the energy to exercise."

Ripa said that she makes her health a priority, both for herself and the people around her.