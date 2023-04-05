Kelly Ripa Reveals the Best Body Parts to Get Botox (Exclusive)

The Live! host told PEOPLE the three places on the body where she recommends the cosmetic injections

By Mary Park
and
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 5, 2023 11:11 AM
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Kelly Ripa is not afraid to keep it real.

"I know about Botox," the Live! host said to PEOPLE at Variety's 2023 Power of Women event in New York City on Tuesday.

An honoree at the annual gathering, Ripa, 52, imparted some of her expertise on the cosmetic injections.

"It's good for your neck," Ripa says, adding that it "stops your neck from aging."

Ripa has had Botox in her armpits as well, and says "it helps with sweating."

The space between her eyebrows is another spot the Live! host says she's had the injections. "It's also just good to prevent the elevens here," she notes, referring to the vertical lines that most people see between their eyebrows when they frown.

No matter where the Botox injections go, the key is who does them, Ripa says. "You gotta get a good person to do it."

Theo Wargo/Getty

The mother of three was one of five honorees at Variety's event Tuesday, where she was recognized for over three decades of work with WIN NYC, an organization that helps homeless women and children find shelter and restart their lives in the city.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Rosie Perez, Natasha Lyonne and Judy Blume were also honored at the event.

Andy Cohen, who introduced Ripa ahead of her award, praised his long-time friend for the trail she's blazed for women in the industry. "As a new girl dad, I am so inspired by you, Kelly, and I hope my daughter sees in you that possibility is limitless," Cohen said.

In her speech, Ripa made space for all the people who have played a role in her career. "I'm truly humbled for the recognition, but when you acknowledge me, you are really acknowledging the we," she said.

Ripa continued, "There are many people responsible for the successes I've had and the voice I've been able to share every morning for almost 23 years."

