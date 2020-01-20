Kelly Ripa Reveals She Quit Drinking Since Ryan Seacrest Became Co-Host: 'It's Amazing'

Kelly Ripa says she no longer drinks alcohol.

On Monday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the talk show host, 49, revealed that she quit drinking while discussing news of a downtick in wine sales in 2019. Joking with her co-host Ryan Seacrest, Ripa said cutting off her consumption must’ve caused the decline in wine purchases.

“They’re saying that Americans bought less wine last year. It’s the first drop in a quarter of a century,” she said. “Now, I believe this is because I quit drinking, that I caused this dip. I have influenced the market.”

She added: “I’m not saying I’ve driven people [out of drinking alcohol], I’m saying I stopped buying wine and there’s a … dip.”

Though Ripa didn’t say why she decided to quit drinking, she hinted that the choice came around the time Seacrest, 45, became her cohost back in 2017, after Michael Strahan left the morning show.

“I started the show and she quit drinking. What does that tell you?” joked Seacrest, to which Ripa responded: “Exactly. … It’s amazing.”

While she didn’t specify why she chose sobriety, Ripa has previously opened up about her regimented diet that helps her remain in tip-top shape.

“It has changed my life, it’s changed the whole way I think about food,” Ripa said in 2015 of the high-alkaline diet she follows, which focuses on vegetables like beets, broccoli, cucumbers, kale, kiwis and bell peppers while avoiding acidic foods like yogurt, fish and sugar.

The mom of three learned about the diet, which starts with a seven-day cleanse, from celebrity nutritionist Dr. Daryl Gioffre.

“It’s a very manageable cleanse. It’s very manageable,” Ripa said at the time. “… I actually eat much more on this cleanse than I do in my actual life, but it’s what you eat and how you eat it.”

Still, Ripa doesn’t deprive herself and finds ways to adjust the diet to fit her lifestyle.

“I like to drink coffee. I occasionally will have fish. The alkaline diet is primarily a vegan diet, but I like cream in my coffee. I like to have a glass of wine,” Ripa told PEOPLE in 2015. “So I don’t adhere to it strictly, but when I do a cleanse, it will be seven days, and then I go back to my normal life. But my normal life, like I said, is not that different than the alkaline cleanse.”

Gioffre previously told PEOPLE that the “key to being healthy is making sure you have the right balance,” and that it’s all about “moderation.”

He added: “Why is she so energetic and smiling? Because health equals energy. She works as hard on her health as she does on the show … she probably [works] harder than anyone I know.”