Kelly Ripa Shares She Has a 'Severe Case of Social Anxiety Disorder' in New Memoir

Ripa opened up about her mental health struggles in her new book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE. Prior to joining in April 2021, she served as a reporter for Men's Health Magazine and BET Digital after freelancing for publications such as The New York Times and Everyday Health. Originally from northern Virginia, Vanessa is a proud Haitian American with a love for R&B music and mental health topics. She graduated from North Carolina State University with a bachelor's in Communication and Public Relations before earning her master's degree in Journalism from the City University of New York.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 28, 2022 03:59 PM
Kelly Ripa attends The Paley Center For Media Presents: An Evening with "Live with Kelly and Ryan" at Paley Center For Media on March 04, 2020 in New York City.
Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Kelly Ripa shares that she's dealt with anxiety throughout her adult life.

The Live! With Kelly and Ryan co-host, 51, is known for her lively on-screen personality but in an excerpt from her new book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, she detailed her mental health struggles and how they impacted her everyday life.

"I have a severe case of social anxiety disorder, and I tend to say awkward or inappropriate things when under duress," Ripa wrote. "People think that because I'm an extrovert on television I am one in real life. Surprise. That's why they call it acting."

In the book, Ripa recalled seeking therapy after she believed she was suffering from depression but her therapist suggested that her job at the time was making her "miserable."

Ripa told her therapist, "I have a hard time getting out of bed in the morning. I almost always wake up crying at the thought of having to go to work. I feel like I'm in physical pain. My hair hurts. I have no energy at all. I'm very easily distracted. When I'm playing with my kids, I feel like I've forgotten to do something at work, and when I'm at work, I feel like I've forgotten to do something for my kids. I cry in the shower. I cry myself to sleep. I cry backstage. I sometimes want to cry in the middle of the show. Sometimes I feel like I can't breathe."

In this week's PEOPLE cover story, Ripa explained how much therapy has helped her, specifically with unpacking the years of anxiety she detailed in her book.

"I learned that there's a certain amount of narcissism that is necessary to survive, healthy narcissism. And I was like, what does that even mean? That's an oxymoron," she tells PEOPLE. "And [my therapist] was like, it's actually not. Healthy narcissism allows you to live, make safe choices, breathe, those sort of things. And she's like, that's a good thing to have. But thinking that you can single handedly fix everything, that's where it delves into, you're not that important."

"My therapist really was so smart and still is so smart and taught me that I'm not that important in the grand scheme of things. That no is the healthiest word out there really when it comes to decision making," Ripa continued. "And she really taught me just how to be a better self advocate, how to think of things in a different way. How to really, truly understand that when encountering somebody that is toxic, it has nothing to do with me and everything to do with them. And once you start thinking about that, it really reframes the picture for you."

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

For more about Kelly Ripa pick up the new issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

Related Articles
Kelly Ripa attends The Paley Center For Media Presents: An Evening with "Live with Kelly and Ryan" at Paley Center For Media on March 04, 2020 in New York City.
The Biggest Surprises from Kelly Ripa's Memoir, 'Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Executive Producers of Family Reboot on Disney+
Kelly Ripa Says Becoming an Empty Nester with Husband Mark Consuelos Was 'Shocking... and Quiet'
Laura Harrier Cosmo
Laura Harrier Talks About Preserving Her Mental Health: 'I Am a Big Advocate for Therapy'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/Shutterstock (12958147ul) Charli D'Amelio 28th annual amfAR Gala, Arrivals, 75th Cannes Film Festival, France - 26 May 2022
Charli D'Amelio Says She Had to Stop Reading Comments About Herself Online to Preserve Her Mental Health
Lindsey Vonn
Lindsey Vonn Opens Up About Struggling with Insomnia Following Her First Knee Surgery
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 11: Jessie James Decker attends the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Jessie James Decker Says She's Struggling with Depression in Emotional Statement: 'I Know I'm Not Alone'
Elyse Myers
Why Elyse Myers' Mental Health Content Is Dominating Your FYP: It's 'Not Weird, It's Just a Part of the Story'
Demi Lovato Says Their ‘Heart Goes Out to’ Shawn Mendes After He Postponed Tour to Focus on His Mental Health
Demi Lovato Supports Shawn Mendes After He Postponed Tour to Focus on His Mental Health
LeAnn Rimes
LeAnn Rimes Recalls She Was in a 'Very, Very Dark Place' When She Checked Into Treatment Center
Hailey Bieber Says Therapy Was a 'Game Changer' for Her Mental Health: 'I Feel Really Safe'
Hailey Baldwin Says Therapy Was a 'Game Changer' for Her Mental Health: 'I Feel Really Safe'
Actor Zachary Levi visits 'The IMDb Show' on March 22, 2019 in Studio City, California. This episode of 'The IMDb Show' airs on April 4, 2019.
Zachary Levi Recalls Having 'a Complete Mental Breakdown' at 37: I've 'Struggled' Most of My Life
people seeking therapy
What's the Difference Between Anxiety and Depression?
Willow and Jada
Jada Pinkett Smith Realized She Has 'Some Anxiety' from Seeing Daughter Willow Struggle
people seeking therapy
The Surprising Signs of Summer Seasonal Affective Disorder
people seeking therapy
The Beginner's Guide to Finding a Therapist
people seeking therapy
How Parents Experiencing Mental Health Issues Can Talk to Their Kids About It