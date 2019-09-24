Kelly Ripa Jokes That Mammograms Are Tough for Her: ‘There’s Not so Much for Them to Work With’

As most women will admit, mammograms are an unpleasant — but necessary — experience. For Kelly Ripa, her petite size makes the procedure even more difficult.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 48, joked Tuesday that both she and the mammogram technician struggle through her exam because of her smaller breasts.

“You don’t know the fun of a mammogram until you’ve gone with me. Because… what really are they going to put in that vice?” she told cohost Ryan Seacrest. “I should actually force you as some sort of punishment to come.”

Ripa, who had to get the mammogram while recovering from a serious illness that forced her to miss filming at the end of last week, demonstrated the process for a disbelieving Seacrest.

“They would have an easier time with you than with me. Trust me. They have more to work with here than with what I have,” she said, while cupping his chest.

Image zoom Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest ABC

Ripa said that the “real fun” is seeing how the technician will manage to get her in the machine.

“I go, ‘I don’t know what you’re going to put in there’ and she goes, ‘Don’t worry about it.’ She literally looks at me and goes, ‘I’ll take skin from your neck and your back if I have to.’ Because there’s not so much for them to work with, so literally, my face is smashed in the glass,” she said.

Ripa recounted the technician instructing her: “‘And hold your breath. And breathe. And hold your breath again.’ I’m like, ‘Why am I a woman?’ It’s one of those things that I go, ‘There’s got to be a different way to figure this process out.’ ”

Thankfully, Ripa has recovered from her illness — and the mammogram experience.

“I feel a lot better,” she said on Monday. “Rumors of my death were greatly exaggerated.”