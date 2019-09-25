Image zoom Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Kelly Ripa thinks her husband’s good looks are “an outrage.”

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 48, joked Wednesday that she’s annoyed about how good her husband, Mark Conseulos, looks for his age after her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, hinted that Consuelos had sent him a shirtless photo.

“He sent me a photograph of himself a couple of weeks ago,” Seacrest, 44, told Ripa, who asked if it had been shirtless. “He said, ‘Don’t show Kelly.’ “

Ripa explained that she’s often “irritated” with her husband, who stays super fit with minimal effort. She joked that while Consuelos, 48, just cuts back on a few indulgences to slim down, “I would need a plastic surgeon” to get that “shredded and glistening” look.

“Whereas Mark just needs to not drink half-and-half for one cup of coffee,” she continued. “He’s like, ‘Oh I didn’t drink half-and-half and then I took a steam shower. I think I look pretty good, what do you think?’ I’m like, ‘I can’t talk to you anymore.’ That’s a bunch of B.S. It’s nonsense.”

The mother-of-three added, “Isn’t that irritating? It’s an outrage.”

Ripa complained that men over 40 “don’t suffer the way” women do, and that when men’s bodily improvements happen more quickly.

“Fortunately for me, my TV show requires that I wear clothes for all times,” she said, laughing.

Even though she may not be as toned as her husband, Ripa admits she has a metabolism that lets her eat her favorite things without hurting her waistline.

“I have the metabolism and the blood type that eats carbs. That burns pasta,” she told her viewers.

“I eat bread and I eat pasta. But they tell me that that’s not so healthy — an all-pasta, all-carb diet — and that I should have proteins and vegetables,” Ripa added. “But I swear, that makes me sick.”

Ripa returned to her show on Monday, after missing the tail end of last week’s shows because she was “really sick.”

“I feel a lot better,” she told Seacrest upon her return, joking, “rumors of my death were greatly exaggerated.”