Kelly Ripa Hosts 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Without Her Voice After Recovering from 'Random' Sickness

"Yesterday after work, my voice just left the building," Kelly Ripa explained during Tuesday's show

Published on January 10, 2023
Kelly Ripa hosted Live with Kelly and Ryan without her voice after recovering from being sick.

On Tuesday's episode of the morning show, the 52-year-old spoke with a raspy voice as co-host Ryan Seacrest teased that she sounds like she's been smoking cigars. Ripa admitted that she "thinks" she's feeling better after being sick last week.

"Yesterday after work around 2pm my voice just left the building," Ripa said on the show. "I had no voice at all."

The Emmy Award winner was absent from the morning show both Thursday and Friday, updating fans on Monday that she was out sick and still dealing with the lingering symptoms.

"It's Monday, January 9, 2023. I have a throat lozenge in my mouth," she said.

"She's going through it," Seacrest, 48, added before Ripa quipped, "Came back too soon."

The mom of three explained that her sickness has been frustrating because all of her tests came back normal and doctors assume she might have a random bug.

"I got really sick and here's what's irritating… when you get sick and then you have the audacity to test negative for everything," Ripa explained. "And the doctor's like 'No, maybe you just have like a random thing.' And I go, 'It's not a random thing because I'm clearly dying.'"

"It's one of those things where it's like, it's got to be something dear, so fix it," she added.

She said the doctor ultimately gave her steroids which she equally loves and hates because although she feels better immediately, when she's not taking them she feels horrible again.

Ripa admitted that she wasn't sure if she felt okay to work, but assured she would stay away from guests even though her doctor said she was "fine."

