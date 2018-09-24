Kelly Ripa Fires Back at Troll Who Says She's 'Too Old' for Husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa got to take part in her favorite pastime this weekend — calling out the people who troll her on social media.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host was at it again on Friday when a commenter responded to one of her husband Mark Consuelos’ posts to say that Ripa is “to old for him” — despite them both being 47 years old.

“@kellyripa yes he is so handsome but you need to go Kelly you look to old for him sorry but you do,” the commenter wrote.

The mom of three quickly fired back, and schooled the person on their word choice.

“You need to learn how to spell the word too sweetie. As in you’re too stupid to be with my young, handsome husband,” Ripa wrote in the comments. “Ps, he likes proper grammar as well you dope.”

Kelly Ripa Mark Consuelos/Instagram

Along with a grammar class, Ripa could teach a course on clap backs. She’s previously called out commenters for saying her head was “too big,” accusing her of being lazy, claiming that she’s had a nose job and criticizing Consuelos for being too short.

After that last comment, Ripa said that her husband is “tall where it counts, babe.”

RELATED VIDEO: Mark Consuelos Slams Body Shamers Who Criticized Kelly Ripa’s Bikini Body

As she’s explained before, Ripa loves trolling — and she’s good at it.

“I like trolling. I love trolling a troll. It is my favorite thing to do,” Ripa said.