Kelly Ripa Jokes that Her Body ‘Looks Like Peter Pan’ No Matter How She Works Out

Kelly Ripa is getting real about her body.

The morning show host, 48, is all about exercise and healthy eating — but over the years she’s realized that her overall shape stays the same, regardless of her workouts.

“I can be honest: My body looks like Peter Pan no matter what I do. I’ve never been a va-va-voom woman,” Ripa told the Cut.

Still, the mom of three is a big fan of workout classes, and goes to several throughout the week.

“I like to take AKT — which is cardio-based dance classes — about four to five days a week between 3 and 5 p.m,” she said. “And I like to do SoulCycle on the weekends. In the summer, I like to run in Central Park because I think it’s so gorgeous.

Ripa added that she does it for her overall health.

“I was talking to a cardiologist and he said to make sure your heart beats out of your chest every day,” she said. “The more you exercise, the healthier it is.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Along with her near-daily workouts, Ripa sticks to a high-alkaline diet, which focuses on vegetables like beets, broccoli, cucumber, kale, kiwi, bell pepper and more, while avoiding acidic foods like yogurt, fish and sugar.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host told the Cut that she also started adding collagen to her morning coffee, based on a recommendation from co-host Ryan Secrest’s girlfriend, Shayna Taylor.

“I make a ‘Bullet Coffee’ at home in the morning — it’s coffee, two shots of espresso and a tablespoon of ghee and then a packet of collagen powder,” Ripa said. “Ryan’s girlfriend got me hooked on it and I just sort of believe that if I drink it every day, my hair will be as thick as hers. Then I blend it all together and have this frosty thick beverage.”