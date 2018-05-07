Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Their Anniversary with Acroyoga in the Bahamas

#Relationshipgoals!

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary with some fun – and fitness – in the sun.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 47, and the Riverdale actor, 46, both posted a series of photos on Instagram showing off their impressive yoga skills. The athletic pair can be seen kissing and balancing each other in tricky acroyoga (acrobatics and yoga) poses.

“I’m not gonna lie. The mrs. And I got into some freaky shizzzzz this weekend…#itsbetterinthebahamas #anniversaryweekend,” Consuelos wrote.

Added Ripa: “Relationships are all about trust and flexibility, or something like that. Thanks @yogatambahamas for keeping it unreal.”

The fun-loving photos come about a month-and-a-half after the parents of three experienced criticism for photos they posted on a previous tropical vacation. After Consuelos posted a photo of his wife, whom he called “the sexy one” emerging from the ocean in a bikini, Internet trolls shamed Ripa for wearing a two-piece at her age.

Consuelos hit back, defending Ripa in a lengthy Instagram post and on Watch What Happen’s Live with Andy Cohen, calling the incident “bizarre.”

“… It was like, what else are you supposed to wear at the beach?” he said.

“I don’t know what I’m supposed to wear at the beach,” Ripa added. “I mean I wasn’t in synagogue, I was at the beach, I mean … if you come up with an option let me know.”

As for how Ripa maintains her fantastic figure, she credits a high-alkaline diet, which focuses on vegetables like beets, broccoli, cucumber, kale, kiwi, bell pepper and more, while avoiding acidic foods like yogurt, fish and sugar, for “chang[ing her] life.”

In the Instagram response to her critics, Consuelos said: “She works extremely hard in her professional life and her commitment to exercise, healthy diet is admirable and the benefits show. Yes she’s wearing a bikini at age 47 and will no doubt wear one for many years to come.”