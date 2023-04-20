Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Try Couple's Yoga as New 'Live' Co-Hosts

Kelly Ripa welcomed her husband Mark Consuelos as her new co-host after Ryan Seacrest's departure last week

Published on April 20, 2023 12:16 PM
kelly ripa, mark consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos kicked off their first week at work together with couple's yoga.

During Wednesday's episode, the married Live with Kelly and Mark co-hosts, both 52, hilariously nailed their intimate yoga segment.

Ripa first asked Consuelos if he was interested in doing couple's yoga, but he was hesitant about it. The mother of three then told him that she thought it'd be a good way to make herself more "bendy."

"I'm bendy but I think I could be bendier, you know what I mean?' Ripa asked Consuelous, who replied, "Yeah," before smirking at the audience.

"I'm flexy but I'm not as flexible as I should be," Ripa added as the audience laughed.

The pair were then joined by Colleen Saidman and Rodney Yee, founders of Yoga Shanti, to walk them through a series of poses.

"What happens when you hear ripping and tearing," Ripa joked as the couple struggled to hit the poses.

kelly ripa, mark consuelos

The playful teasing is part of the charm that audiences have come to love about Ripa and Consuelos' relationship. The pair will have been married for 27 years this May after first meeting on the set of All My Children, and they've long appeared together on Live, with Consuelos guest-co-hosting a whopping 92 times before his debut as his wife's permanent co-host earlier this week.

"It feels like coming home," Consuelos told PEOPLE. "They showed a package of me today and I've been coming here for 27 years! It's long been my favorite show on television, so to be working here now and see my name on the show is really surreal."

"It's great for me because he's my favorite person to be around, so spending time with him every day here is kind of the best-case scenario for me" Ripa added. "Even the getting ready part — we'll take a car in together or walk here, which will be so nice. And it's not like we'll be pre-planning what to say, everything we say during host chat is off the cuff. But we'll just have that time together. That'll be so nice."

