Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Run a 5K Together: 'Two Incredibly Average Runners'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos broke a sweat over the weekend for a good cause.
On Sunday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host shared an Instagram post of herself and husband Consuelos taking part in the 2022 Big House 5K in Ann Arbor, Michigan, an event that helps raise money for charitable causes.
"Two incredibly average runners. One Big House!! #bighouse5k," Ripa captioned the post.
Consuelos, 51, and Ripa, 51, have been married since 1996 and share daughter Lola, 20, and sons Michael, 24, and Joaquin, 19.
According to WCRZ.com, Joaquin joined the wrestling team at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor in March of 2021, and the couple has been seen attending games at the University of Michigan campus in addition to participating in a parent's weekend.
It is no secret that Ripa and the Riverdale actor stay fit and workout regularly. Most recently, Consuelos made headlines for getting almost too bulked up.
"He can't fit in any of his clothes," Ripa said. "He's like, 'I can't button these shirts. Did you do something to them?' Like, 'Yeah, I secretly, behind your back, sewed them all a little bit tighter.' "